Athlete Spotlight: Handley volleyball player Emilie Pifer

Handley High School 16-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Outside hitter and back row
Parents: Bill and Kim Pifer
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball: I really love playing the sport. I play indoor and on the beach, but I also like playing on a team with a lot of my friends because I think that makes it a lot more fun.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: Any of our breast cancer games are always memorable to me because my mom was diagnosed about eight years ago. It makes it special so that I can play for her.
Most embarrassing moment: Last year, we were playing a game against Millbrook and I don’t really know the exact score but we lost one set against them with less than 10 points. That was probably the most embarrassing thing ever. The stands were so quiet. No one was cheering.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: Last season as a whole was really difficult, not just for me but any of the other leaders on the team because we didn’t have any seniors and senior leadership to look for. The juniors had to step up which always wasn’t the easiest thing to do.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather on my dad’s side [William Pifer] because he passed away before I got to meet him. It would be nice to have a conversation with him; Morgan Wallen, the country singer, because I love his music and I like the story behind his success; Steve Jobs because I am inspired by his creativity and the way he changed modern technology.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams because she’s a role model for women. I think she is a good voice for body image issues.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Dan Jones, he’s the business and marketing teacher and he teaches a sports marketing class, too. He’s not just a great teacher, but a really good person. I know I can always go to him for any school related problem or not.
Favorite athlete: Adrian Peterson
Favorite sports team: Washington Football Team
Favorite movies: “Mamma Mia”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: I don’t really have one favorite but I like all of DaBaby’s songs.
Favorite food: Quesadillas, any restaurant. I will get them anywhere.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Bleu cheese
Plans after high school: I’m planning to go to a four-year college and most likely major in business, so that I will have a few options for when I graduate because I’m not completely decided on just one. I like just sort of business and marketing in general so that I have a broad range to choose from.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.