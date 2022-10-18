Athlete Spotlight: Handley volleyball player Lindsay Pifer

Handley High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Multiple
Parents: Kimberly and Bill Pifer
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball?: I love meeting new people and being able to connect with them. Especially being a setter, I look forward to learn what works best with each player. I’m a really competitive person, so I feel like the rush of adrenaline of playing and winning the game is really memorable and something I don’t get to feel all of the time.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: It was probably when I was in middle school. We won the championship match playing James Wood Middle School. We were down 15-5 and I went back to serve. I wasn’t always the most consistent server and I served the game and we ended up winning the championship.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: It’s when I go to set the ball and it slips through my fingertips.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: I have two. I have a back injury that stops me from playing as hard as I can and from going farther to play in college. I would also say that when we are losing by a lot. As a captain and setter on the floor, I try to bring up all of my teammates together and reassure them that we have to keep playing and having fun.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kristen Nuss, she is an LSU [beach] volleyball player and she is my biggest influence. She is a 5-foot-6 volleyball player and was unbeaten [36-0 in her final season]; My mom, she has been my biggest influence; Kevin Hart, I feel like it wouldn’t be a boring conversation with him.
Biggest athletic influence: Kristen Nuss [the winningest beach volleyball player in college history]. Ever since I was younger, I always thought I was too short to play volleyball. I remember reading an article about this 5-foot-6 girl who won almost every single game in her college career. I felt like that led me to believe I could do anything I put my mind to.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Camryn] Glassbrenner, she was my teacher at John Kerr Elementary. I have always had a strong connection with her as a teacher, but at times she was like my best friend. I had her when my mom was going through breast cancer and she was always my best friend and she was always there to tell me to stay strong and never give up.
Favorite athlete: Kristen Nuss
Favorite sports team: University of Virginia football
Favorite movie: “The Miracle Season”
Favorite TV show: “After”
Favorite song: “Never Leave” by Bailey Zimmerman
Favorite food: Bacon, lettuce and tomato sandwich. I love a homemade BLT.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mushrooms
Plans after high school: My dream had always been to play volleyball in college, but my injuries stopped that, so I now plan to attend JMU and study either sports and rec management or interior design and decorating. I am a huge decorating girl and I love to organize and go to interior designing store like HomeGoods and Bed, Bath and Beyond to look at all of the things they have. Organizing and things like that would be awesome to do in interior design. Sports rec management, I’m looking to be a broadcaster or something along those lines. Since I’m into sports, it would be fun to work for a big sports team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.