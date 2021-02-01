Athlete Spotlight: Handley wrestler Cam Gordon

Handley High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Wrestling. Weight class: 120 pounds
Parents: Mike and Michelle Gordon
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about wrestling: The thing that I love most about wrestling is that it’s just about me. Everything is on you and you go out there and show what you know. It gives you determination and makes you work hard for what you want to get.
Most memorable moment in wrestling: It was definitely last year when I was a sophomore and my brother [Mac] was a senior. From [district] up until states we did the exact same thing [in terms of place]. We got third with each other [at regions and states, and won districts], which is nuts.
Most embarrassing moment in wrestling: It was definitely getting tossed on my back at states last year. It was my second match for states. I wrestled all of the way through the loser’s bracket to get third.
Most difficult moment in wrestling: It’s keeping your self accountable, not only with wrestling, but working hard at practice and with your weight. That’s probably the main thing — keeping the work hard and working harder every single day.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: [NCAA and Olympic champion] Jordan Burroughs, I’ve never talked to him, but that’s one guy I’ve always known and looked up to him as a great wrestler. [Current Penn State wrestler] Aaron Brooks, I’ve gone to a few of his camps. He’s a young guy. I’ve talked to him a few times and he seems like a great role model; [Former NCAA champion] David Taylor, he’s just a guy whose style of wrestling is a lot like mine. I follow him on just about everything. He is just a great guy all-around. I’ve talked to him and he’s very supportive.
Biggest athletic influence: It would definitely be my brother. It was just how hard he would work during practices and he would push me just as hard.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Michael] Weir. I had him in fifth grade [at Daniel Morgan Elementary School] for history. He was one of those teachers who was very supportive of his students and always there for him, but also made class really fun. When I wrestled in middle school, he always came to my matches and he was very supportive.
Favorite athlete: Aaron Brooks
Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite movie: “The Maze Runner”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: “Carry On” by Fun
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese pizza from Cici’s
Worst thing you’ve eaten: One time I mixed a bunch of sauces as a dare. It was like at least 10 of them and my friends made me drink it. That was probably the worst thing I had to ever eat or drink.
Plans after high school: I definitely want to go to a college but I’m not sure what college that I want to go to, yet. Maybe Virginia Tech or something like that. I don’t know what I’ll major in, yet. I’m still figuring that out. My one interest is in engineering.
