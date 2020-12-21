James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Shooting guard/small forward
Parents: Josh and Kiera Sites
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I love competing and winning. Those are my favorite things.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Last year’s summer camp [at James Wood] and teaching the little kids how to play. That was a lot of fun for me.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: It was probably last year versus Clarke County. I had two really bad shots and then I went to the free throw line and missed both shots. I learned a lot from that game.
Most difficult moment in basketball: It’s definitely mental because if you don’t go out there thinking you’re the best then you’re not going to play well at all. I just try to remind myself what I can do and what I’m capable of.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Phil Jackson, just to learn more about the game and to ask him about his times with Michael Jordan and Kobe [Bryant]; Dave Chappelle, because he is the funniest man alive easily; Ronald Reagan, I think he is a really cool guy and I’d like to hear stuff about the Cold War. I think that is a real cool topic.
Biggest athletic influence: Jimmy Butler. He has a will to win like nobody else in the NBA. He came from [Tyler Junior College] to be a star in the NBA Finals. He is a guy I always look up to.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My mom [who teaches fifth grade at Indian Hollow Elementary]. She is my favorite teacher because all of my friends were taught by her. They always tell me she was hard on them, but they always got their stuff done and that they loved her so much.
Favorite athlete: Jimmy Butler
Favorite sports team: Miami Heat
Favorite movie: “Django Unchained”
Favorite TV show: “Trailer Park Boys”
Favorite song: “90210” by Travis Scott
Favorite food: My mom’s spaghetti and meatballs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I like most stuff so this is a tough question. I tried anchovies one time on my pizza and that was pretty disgusting.
Plans after high school: Right now, I’m looking for a place to go play basketball. The others schools I’m looking at are WVU and Ohio State University. I’ll study pre-law or criminology. I want to be a lawyer. I just want a job that kind of changes every day. It’s not always going to be the same. It’s a tough job, too. You really have to think outside the box sometimes and it’s going to challenge me.
