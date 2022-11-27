James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Point guard
Parents: Jared and Kathryn Neal
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: It’s different than the other two [Jared also plays football and baseball for the Colonels]. The team chemistry, you have to know what everybody’s doing at the same time. Being able to flow with the team is important to winning.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was freshman year hitting the game-winner against Fauquier at James Wood. It was a JV game.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: It’s probably falling down when somebody does a crossover [dribble]. It’s getting my ankles broke, basically.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Physically, it’s when you’re tired running back-and-forth on the court. You try not to be the slowest one. It’s keeping the hustle up and stuff like that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Pat White, he was the quarterback for WVU whenever I was born. He was No. 5 and that’s why I wear No. 5 and is the reason I wanted to play quarterback; Joe Burrow, he is my favorite player that’s playing right now at quarterback. I just love his swag and his cooling presence; Tom Cruise, he’s my favorite actor and I like a lot of his movies.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s definitely both of my parents. My dad has been my only coach most of my whole life. My mom is always there. If I’m struggling, I can always go to her and talk. She’s always helped me off the court. My dad has helped me on and my mom has helped me off the court.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Suzanne] Miller. She was my eighth-grade English teacher. She is really fun and always has a lot of energy. The class is the most fun English class I’ve ever been in.
Favorite athlete: Joe Burrow
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite TV show: Either “The Office” or “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Locked Out of Heaven” by Bruno Mars
Favorite food: Cheese pizza from Papa John’s.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Green olives with pimentos.
Plans after high school: I’m not sure of what school yet, but hopefully I’m going to attend a four-year college and play either baseball or football. I want to major in computer science because of Mr. [Brian] Thomas’ class I had last year. I took AP computer science with Coach Thomas last year and the class was really fun. I like the coding. It’s kind of like behind the scenes of what goes on in a computer and the functions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.