Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys’ soccer player Colin Craig

James Wood High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Boys’ soccer. Position: Right wing
Parents: Jason and Angie Craig
Hometown: Tampa, Fla., moved to Winchester at age 2½
What do you love about soccer?: I love the team aspect of it, getting along with your team and not being the only person on the field that does things. I also like the chemistry and bonding.
Most memorable moment in soccer: These past two summers going to team camp [in California, Pa.] with my high school team. This past United season we won our division [NCSL Division I] with a 40-2 goal differential.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Definitely in seventh grade there was this time where I own-goaled and it lost us the game.
Most difficult moment in soccer: It’s definitely injuries for me. I’ve gone through a few injuries, nothing like too major. It’s been constant injuries and I’ve had to learn how to play through them. I definitely work out with our trainer at Valley Health, Chris Armel [to try to avoid them].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Lionel Messi, he’s the best and an incredible soccer player; Sergiño Dest, he’s my favorite player on the U.S. national men’s team; George Washington, I just want to see how it was back in the day and what his thoughts were on how this country would end up.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: I have two. Definitely, one of them has been my dad. He’s helped me through everything and he’s coached me in a lot of sports and played with me in the backyard multiple times to help me get better. The second is [former James Wood coach and current coordinator of student activities] Brian Sullivan. He’s been my coach for a lot of years and has helped me a lot in soccer and improved me a ton.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Deborah] Grumbacher. She teaches AP U.S. history. I had her last year. She was just a very good teacher to joke around with. She would help us a lot. She always put her students first and was just a very good person.
Favorite athlete: Sergiño Dest
Favorite sports team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Favorite movie: “Real Steel”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: It switches. We’ll go with “Chicken Fried” by the Zac Brown Band
Favorite food: Steak, a New York strip cooked by me
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Grits
Plans after high school: It’s to hopefully go to college and get a degree in systems engineering. I wanted to do mechanical engineering at first, but I have a friend’s brother who has introduced [systems engineering] to me. It seems pretty cool.
