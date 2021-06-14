Athlete Spotlight: James Wood boys’ tennis player Saeed Turner

James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 3 singles, No. 2 doubles
Parents: Kelli Williams and Jonathan Turner
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I love how competitive it is and just how much fun it is.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Probably missing an overhead and hitting myself with the racket.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: I was running to hit a volley and I ran into and fell over the net.
Most difficult moment in tennis: It was probably missing last season. I really wanted to play last season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My mom, my dad and Kobe Bryant. My mom, she would want to see him and my dad always talks about Kobe. I would love to see Kobe. I have his book, “Mamba Mentality.” It would be good to talk to him and get to know him.
Biggest athletic influence: [American tennis player] Frances Tiafoe. I’ve seen him play. I was like maybe 12 years old when I saw him playing and he was really good. He inspired me even more to do better and get better.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. [Victoria] Woodson. She lets me slack off. I have her for environmental science.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: “Money Heist”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: Right now it’s “Peaches” by Justin Bieber
Favorite food: Homemade macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Okra
Plans after high school: I really want to become a nurse or play tennis. [I became interested in being a nurse because] I take care of my grandfather [Barry Williams]. I want to attend a four-year school.
