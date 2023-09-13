Athlete Spotlight: James Wood football player Casey Floyd

James High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Wide receiver and defensive back
Parents: Michael and Stephanie Floyd
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football?: It’s definitely playing the sport I love the most with my best friends.
Most memorable moment in football: It was my first varsity touchdown my sophomore year. It was just one of those things I will never forget. It was a run against Millbrook. We were up a good bit so I got a chance to go in and play some running back. I believe it was like an eight-yard touchdown.
Most embarrassing moment in football: My seventh grade year I was playing quarterback. I went up in the cadence and said, ‘Yo mama, yo mama,’ to try to get the defense not to think and I ended up forgetting the play.
Most difficult moment in football: Injuries are one of those things you have to try and overcome. I dislocated my finger [Saturday] and we had to pop it back in. I will be dealing with that for the rest of the season. It’s just one of those things that’s annoying and you just have to deal with it.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma [Phyllis], she and I were really close and she was also a great cook; Odell Beckham Jr., he’s really the player that made me fall in love with the sport of football growing up; Kobe Bryant, I just always looked up to him growing up.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: Definitely my dad. He’s always pushed me to be the best I can on and off the field. He’s always been there for me.
Favorite teacher: My sophomore history teacher Mr. [Shane] Lympus. He just always knew how to bring a smile to your face and made learning fun.
Favorite athlete: Odell Beckham Jr.
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “Creed 3”
Favorite TV show: “America’s Got Talent”
Favorite song: “Love Yourz” by J. Cole
Favorite food: Snow crab legs
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Raw oysters. The slimy taste is not it.
Plans after high school: I plan on attending a four-year university and majoring in business. My sister-in-law [Chloe], she majored in business and she told me all of the things I can do with it. It seems like I can have multiple paths I can use with that degree. I would love to own my own gym.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.