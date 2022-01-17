James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls' basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Sanford Silver and Misti Haynes
Hometown: Charles Town, W.Va.
What do you love about basketball?: I love the opportunities that it gives me. I'm just really a team player. I love playing with my team. I just love basketball, really.
Most memorable moment in basketball: When I made nine 3's in an AAU basketball game. It was my eighth-grade year of basketball. We went to Boo Williams in Hampton. I just really set the tone that game.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Air-balling. That has to be the worst and most embarrassing thing that could ever happen in a basketball game. Any shot, but more specifically free throws. Now that's really embarrassing.
Most difficult moment in basketball: Injuries. I just tore my ACL last year in September. I'm still trying to come back from a torn ACL and play basketball all over again. My injury is definitely No. 1 right there.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would want to have dinner with my grandma [Laura] again. I really do miss her. She was my mother's mom and she passed away a few years ago. I would like to see her again and just be around her; My dad, he's my No. 1 supporter. He's put me into everything with basketball. He's helped me a lot through all of my years; My mom, both of them all of my life have done nothing but put me into good positions to have a successful future. I want to do my best for them and myself, of course.
Biggest athletic influence: Stephen Curry. It's because of how great of a shooter he is and that's what I do. I've watched him ever since I was little.
Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher would be my economics teacher in middle school. Her name was Mrs. [Beth] Lewis. She helped me so much throughout school. She was more of a friend and a mother-type to me. I depended on her and she put a lot of faith in me throughout all three years of middle school.
Favorite athlete: Stephen Curry
Favorite sports team: Miami Heat
Favorite movie: “Coraline”
Favorite TV show: “The 100”
Favorite song: Right now it's “24” by Kanye West
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo — homemade, Olive Garden. I just love it anywhere.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Shellfish. I really don't like shellfish or any type of seafood at that.
Plans after high school: To try to go to college and make a career and a name for myself. I'm not too sure [on my major]. I'm back-and-forth on a few of them right now. I do like to do hair. I'm very good at doing people's hair. I'll probably go to school for that, too. Of course, I'd like to play basketball at school.
