James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Shooting guard
Parents: Aaron and Rhonda Nesselrodt
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: Basketball is definitely a super fun sport to play and watch. I love that it is a sport where not only you grow as a person, but as a player, too. [If] you gain relationships with as many people as I have, it doesn't matter where you play or how good you are. There's just something about the sport that creates a bond — whether that's with the game or people.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Definitely when I was a freshman and we beat Millbrook [67-59] for the first time in 12 years. The was a great game. (Nesselrodt scored 16 points in the win).
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: In middle school at an AAU tournament, the ceilings were super low. I shot the ball for the first time and it just disappeared and no one could find it because it hit this pole in the ceiling. I was so embarrassed.
Most difficult moment in basketball: I think it's gaining confidence in yourself at times. I had an injury and tore my ACL. I think it was harder to gain that confidence knowing that I'm OK and I still can play as well as I did before or even better.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I would definitely eat dinner with my sister Brooke. She passed in 2018. I just love and miss her so much. She influenced me to be who I am today and was like my best friend; [Former Woodgrove athlete] Colette Baine, I played with her this past summer before she had passed. I wouldn't have wanted to spend my last AAU season with anyone else. Competing and playing with her was such a blessing; All of my previous basketball coaches that I've had because I love them all and they helped me become the player and person I am today.
Biggest athletic influence: Jason Lansdown, He's been training with me since middle school. He always has seen the potential that I have. He's been there for me for quite some time. I love and appreciate all of the time and effort he has sacrificed to be with me and make me as successful as I am. He has become like family and I wouldn't trade training with anyone else for the world. Deep down even though he doesn't say it often, he's proud of me and my accomplishments.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Suzanne] Miller. She has just always been there for me. She was there through my rough times when my sister had passed. She was just always there to pick you up and wanted to make your day better. I love her for that.
Favorite athlete: [UConn women's basketball player] Paige Bueckers
Favorite sports team: Connecticut women's basketball
Favorite movie: "Creed"
Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill"
Favorite song: I love so many songs. I like to listen to Adele right now.
Favorite food: My dad's steak. He makes the best steak and mac and cheese.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: BeanBoozled jelly beans.
Plans after high school: I’m not sure where I'm going to school, yet, but I plan to attend a two- or four-year university to study dental hygiene. I would love to play basketball, but if that doesn't happen I'm still going to go to college for my degree. Since my sophomore year, I have researched a lot of careers and thought about how I would want a more family-oriented job. I just decided on that and I love anatomy and biology.
