James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Cross Country
Parents: Greg and Serena Beatty
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country: It's super competitive and the team bonding that we get is something special and something you can hold onto for the rest of your life. It's not like other sports that sort of end after college. You can still run into your 90's now.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It is regionals last year as a sophomore. It was the second time that I raced with Kenzie [Konyar] and beat her. We had this team meeting at the top of the hill that my old [assistant] coach [Elizabeth] Mumaw gave us all these letters that our old teachers wrote to us saying how proud they were of us and family members. It was something that was super special.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It was probably when I got lost on a run. We were about three miles away and we actually ran into the guys from our team [that] were on a long run. I just had to keep up with them because I was so lost and I didn't know where I was.
Most difficult moment in cross country: I think it's between your mental game because you have to be totally into it in order to do well or just pushing through an injury. In regionals my freshman year, I broke my foot with like three quarters of a mile left and I finished the race with a broken foot. That was really difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Eliud Kipchoge because he is a very inspirational runner; Des Linden, she is the Brooks marathon runner. She is very inspiring as well and a big role model for me and Kathrine Switzer, she's the first woman to run [the] Boston [Marathon] and that is just amazing ... when there was so much perseverance against her.
Biggest athletic influence: My mom. She has run multiple marathons and is training for one now. She's always been there pushing me and keeping me going on most of my runs.
Who are your favorite teachers: Miss [Danielle] Snapp, who is my art teacher and Mr. [Tom] Marino, who is my middle school math teacher. Miss Snapp because she really helped me open up and show my true self. Mr. Marino really helped with my faith and also helped me push my academics.
Favorite athlete: Eliud Kipchoge
Favorite sports team: Duke men's basketball
Favorite movie: “Snatched”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks"
Favorite song: "Eastside" by Benny Blanco
Favorite food: Brownie sundaes at home.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: My dad's concocted tuna, bacon, ranch.
Plans after high school: Right now I'm looking at UVa., Marshall and Clemson universities and I'm looking at the Naval Academy as well. I'm going into biomedical sciences and a doctorate in chiropracting. I go to the chiropractor bi-weekly and it has really helped my training. So, I just wanted to bring forth the same care into my life as well.
