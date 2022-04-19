Athlete Spotlight: James Wood girls' soccer player Brooke Geary

James Wood High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Soccer. Position: Center back
Parents: James and Elizabeth Geary
Hometown: Frederick, Md., moved to Winchester in 2009
What do you love about soccer: I love playing with my teammates and being able to make new friends and just the game itself. I've loved it since I was little.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Last season winning the BRYSA Cup [for best record among area teams] and winning districts [a 2-1 win over Handley for the Colonels' first-ever Northwestern District title].
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: It was when I got a calf cramp and I had to crawl off the side of the field. It wasn't in the high school season. It was in my travel season, but it was a couple of months ago.
Most difficult moment in soccer: I think it's overcoming obstacles mentally, whether it's injuries or not having your best game and being able to pick yourself up and keep going. I just try to focus on one play at a time.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My uncle Julio, he was a really good soccer player and he passed away a couple of months ago; My Nana, because I love her so much and I love talking to her all of the time. She's so wise in everything she says; Taylor Swift, because I love her and it would be really cool to talk to her.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely my dad. He coached me for a long time when I was little and he definitely got me into the game.
Favorite teacher: My first first grade teacher Mrs. [Ruth] Riemenschneider [at Stonewall Elementary School]. She was just so funny and she was a such a good teacher, the type of teacher who would make all of the activities fun. I've just remembered her ever since I was little.
Favorite athlete: Mia Hamm
Favorite sports team: U.S. women's national soccer team
Favorite movie: “Rapunzel”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: "The Less I Know The Better" by Tame Impala
Favorite food: Strawberries
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cantaloupe. I just don't like cantaloupe at all.
Plans after high school: I plan on going to a four-year university. I'm not sure where, yet. I'll major in maybe in criminology or something in the medical field. I'm not sure. [My interest came] because my dad works for the federal government and my mom is a nurse.
