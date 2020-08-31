James Wood High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Christy and Brian Davis
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf: I love the challenge that it brings. It’s not fun playing an easy sport, so I always like having a good challenge.
Most memorable moment in golf: It’s probably the time that we were playing practice at Shenandoah [Valley Golf Club] on Blue No. 5. Coach [David Oates] was up there at the top of the hill. On Blue No. 5, it has a hill that goes up before the fairway. I hit this ball that was rising just perfectly with the hill and Coach moved just at the perfect time before it just hit him.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: One tournament my freshman year, I had two four-putts in a round.
Most difficult moment in golf: It’s probably all of the things that go into every shot. Like wind and so many factors that are put into every shot that really make it hard on the mental part of the game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tiger Woods, I’d like to ask him how he deals with the mental part of the game. That’s where I am really struggling the most right now; my father who unfortunately passed away from cancer in 2010 when I was six. I would like to have a nice long conversation with him now that I’m older and since I didn’t get the opportunity to talk with him since I was so young when he passed; Jennifer Aniston, she’s one of my favorite actresses and I love all of her movies and TV shows. Not only is she one of my favorite actresses, but she’s been one of my celebrity crushes for a long time. She is 51 and is still smoking hot. Like, c’mon.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s definitely Tiger [Woods]. I just love the way that he played the game, his style and the way that he changed the game of golf.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My math teacher Miss [Leanne] Leonard. Anytime I needed help, she always gave it to me. She was always so nice.
Favorite athlete: Bo Jackson
Favorite sports team: Boston Red Sox
Favorite movie: “Star Wars”
Favorite TV show: “Gossip Girl”
Favorite song: “Fiji” by Lil Mop
Favorite food: Tacos, from anywhere. I just love tacos.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Clams
Plans after high school: I probably like to get into cybersecurity, especially with some of the classes I’m taking this year and I’m doing that at Dowell J [Howard]. I also really want to play golf after high school in college. [With cybersecurity], I’ve always been kind of into the nerdy stuff. That stuff interests me.
