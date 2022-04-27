Athlete Spotlight: James Wood softball player Laken Whipkey

James Wood High School 18-year-old junior
Sport: Softball. Position: Third base/pitcher
Parents: Tim and Amy Whipkey
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: I like when a big play happens. Softball is like a pretty slow game until something big happens and gets everyone really excited.
Most memorable moment in softball: It’s pretty much every home game this year because we’ve gotten behind early and then we’ve come back.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: I was pitching and I threw a change-up clear over the backstop.
Most difficult moment in softball: I think when I am in a hitting slump. You just have to work through it and get through it. The coaches [help], they keep reminding you. My dad is always, ‘You’re fine. You’ll get through it.’
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Jennifer Aniston, because I love the show ‘Friends’ and I idolize her; My grandma Betty, she passed away before I was born, but my dad said we are a lot alike; [Shortstop] Dansby Swanson, just because I like the Braves.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad because he has worked with me since I was little. He just always wants the best for me. He’s my biggest support.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Kristi] Diminuco. She was my second grade teacher [at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary] and she made me realize I wanted to be a second grade teacher.
Favorite athlete: [Former JMU softball pitcher] Oddici Alexander
Favorite sports team: West Virginia Mountaineers
Favorite movie: “Mamma Mia!”
Favorite TV show: “Friends”
Favorite song: “Simple” by Florida Georgia Line
Favorite food: Homemade macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A taco from Burger King. It was a couple of years ago, but they took it off the menu. It wasn’t very popular.
Plans after high school: I am going to James Madison University and majoring in elementary education. My mom is a teacher and I just take after her. She is such a good teacher.
