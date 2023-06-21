Athlete Spotlight: James Wood softball player Sadie Kittoe

James Wood High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Softball. Position: Shortstop
Parents: Tonya and Barry Kittoe
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball?: I love the atmosphere and getting to work with other people as a team and just building those types of relationships.
Most memorable moment in softball: The first time I heard “Don’t Stop Believin’” at James Wood after we won our first game. We kind of just went on from there.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: When I went to go dive at shortstop and my belt completely broke. My pants unbuttoned because my belt broke.
Most difficult moment in softball: In my junior year, we started off and we lost like our first [five] games. But we didn’t stop and we came back. We made it really far and got our team back together and didn’t let that take us down.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My Grandpa Barry. He passed away at a young age and I really didn’t get to know him that well; Sylvester Stallone, because I am obsessed with the Rocky series; Keely Rochard, because she used to play for Virginia Tech and she was their stud pitcher and I’d like to meet her.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: My dad. He takes me to all of these tournaments. We go off and work on our own. He’s there to support me. It’s always been me and him with softball.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Amanda] Fordyce. I had her for AP Environmental. She was just super supportive. She was never super hard on the kids. She was just understanding and I liked her way of teaching.
Favorite athlete: [Former James Madison softball pitcher] Odicci Alexander
Favorite sports team: University of Tennessee softball team
Favorite movie: “The Covenant”
Favorite TV show: “Modern Family”
Favorite song: “Too Many Nights” by Metro Boomin
Favorite food: Pasta
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Raw oysters
Plans after high school: I’m committed to play Division II (at Alliance University) in New York. I’m going to major in communications. I’d like to be a realtor or something in marketing. When I was little, we moved [to my current home] and we are really close family friends with our realtor. He let me be in the process and stuff like that. Ever since then, I wanted to be a part of that in the future.
