Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook baseball player Ethan Burgreen

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Shortstop/pitcher
Parents: Todd and Jackie Burgreen
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball: It’s probably just the mental aspect of it. You don’t have to be the biggest or the strongest, but as long as you’ve got it between the ears you can play it and be great at it.
Most memorable moment in baseball: It was playing in the [Cal Ripken 10-Year-Old] World Series when we hosted it here in Virginia. It was probably our first game. The whole town showed up and we had all of the stands packed. Carl Keenan actually was leading off that game and I was batting second, very similar to our lineup in high school. He led off with a single and I came up next and hit a double down the line. I remember all of the nerves going away and it just became baseball at that point even though it was somewhat bigger than that.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: This is a simple one, but it always sticks with me. In between innings one time after I had just gotten done running the bases, I ran out onto the field with my helmet on.
Most difficult aspect in baseball: It’s the ability that you could be failing in the sport and you still could be considered to be great at it. You could be batting .350 or .400 and still be considered great at the sport, yet you are failing in it [most of the time].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Derek Jeter, he was a shortstop and wasn’t the biggest guy, but he always found a way to come up clutch in the biggest moments. I’ve always idolized him; A young Coach Bob Brown (Burgreen’s Cal Ripken World Series coach). I’ve always been around him in his older years and admired his wisdom. I would have liked to see what he was like back in his high school and college years; Chris Kyle, the American war legend, just to hear his stories and what he has to say about everything because he definitely had a different perspective on life than what you or me have because of what he went through.
Biggest athletic influence: I’d say my dad and my brother [Trenton]. They’ve always put me around the game since I was younger. I would always go to my middle brother’s games and watch him play. My dad would always be there to throw with me during [Trenton’s] games, not matter what. They always put me around the game and kind of showed it to me and I love it.
Favorite teachers: [Assistant] Coach [Jared] Uhler. He teaches history. I don’t even have him as a teacher, but I just see him in the hallways and everything like that. He’s more than just a teacher and he helps me with stuff outside of school, too. He’s always there for you if you need advice out of school. He’s more than just a teacher. He’s there to give you advice on everything. Another one is Miss [Sandra] Kaminski. She makes history fun and I look forward to her class and I probably learn the most in her class.
Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter
Favorite sports team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: The Marvel Series
Favorite TV show: “Yellowstone”
Favorite song: “Crazy Girl” by Eli Young Band
Favorite food: Steak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Nothing. I eat just about everything.
Plans after high school: I plan to play baseball for Shepherd University. I plan to major in business. I plan to get into maybe real estate or construction management. With construction management, that is what my dad does and I see him do it day-to-day. He seems to enjoy it and he has flexible hours. With real estate, you pretty much get to make up your own salary. However much you work is how much you’re going to get paid. That is what intrigues me about that.
