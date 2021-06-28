Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook baseball player Harrison Madagan

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: First base
Parents: Josie and Hal Madagan
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball: I’ve been playing since I was 6. It’s the people that you meet along the way and the game in general. Anything can happen and it’s non-stop action from the beginning. Just the energy. I love it.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I’d say having that [Cal Ripken 10-year-old] World Series in Winchester in 2014. I got to play in that with some of the guys I got to play with on Millbrook, so that was fun. The Sherando game (a 9-2 Pioneers win in which Madagan had a three-run double) which was the first game this season, that was fun, too.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: It was actually during the World Series. It was kind of embarrassing, but it worked out. I was rounding third because I was going for an inside-the-parker and the ball beat me like 10 steps. I shuffle-danced around the catcher and I ended up being safe.
Most difficult moment in baseball: I’d definitely say hitting because you can do everything right, have a great swing, hit the ball hard and still not get the outcome you want. You can get out. I think mentally it’s the toughest game to play.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kevin Hart. He’s hilarious. He’d just be a fun guy to hang around; Mike Trout, just so I could sit and ask him 1,000 questions and learn more about the game; Jesus, I’d have every answer to life.
Biggest athletic influence: My whole approach to the game these last couple of years, I just work on playing for the Lord. That’s my biggest thing.
Who is your favorite teacher: That’s tough. My first grade teacher Mrs. Wright [at Greenwood Mill Elementary]. She was nice and she just made the class fun. I just have so many memories from that one. She moved into Georgia.
Favorite athlete: Derek Jeter
Favorite sports team: New York Yankees
Favorite movie: I’m a musical geek so I like the “Mamma Mia” movies
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: There’s so many that it’s hard to pick one. My favorite artist is Cody Johnson.
Favorite food: Fried chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I don’t like tomatoes at all. It’s funny, I despise tomatoes, but I love ketchup. And on pizza, I’ll eat it all day.
Plans after high school: I am going to Lancaster (Pa.) Bible College and will play baseball. I plan on majoring in sports management. I’m thinking about minoring in marketing, too. I took a lot of electives for it and school and it’s something I could find a job in and be happy. I think it would be cool to be a sports agent.
