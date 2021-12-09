Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ basketball player Braden George

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Chrisi and Scott George
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I love the intensity and pace of the game. When you go out there and get to run up and down the court just having fun with your friends, I think that’s the best part.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was probably last year against Sherando. It was our first game and my first varsity game. Time was running out and I shot the ball from [three-quarters] court and it went in at the [halftime] buzzer. (Millbrook won the game 49-47.)
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My sixth grade year, I was playing AAU basketball and we went down to a tournament in Spooky Nook and our team lost 66-2. That was definitely the most embarrassing moment.
Most difficult aspect in basketball: I would definitely say it’s the mental aspect, making sure everybody on the team is on the same page. If one person is not on the same page, it’s definitely going to show when you are playing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, I feel like he is the greatest basketball player to ever play. I just feel like the advice he would give would be pretty cool; Zion Williamson, because he is my favorite current athlete; Kevin Hart, because he’s super funny.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad. He’s taught me pretty much everything since I was a little kid. He always gets on me when I’m playing bad, but he’s sure to tell me if I do something good as well.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Charlotte] Atkins. She was my eighth grade Algebra 1 teacher. She was always just super positive about everything and super kind and made class fun.
Favorite athlete: Zion Williamson
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Avengers End Game”
Favorite TV show: “All American”
Favorite song: That’s tough. My favorite artist is Polo G.
Favorite food: Orville Redenbacher’s Movie Theater Butter popcorn.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: An olive. It was green. It was terrible. I almost spit it out.
Plans after high school: I want to go to a four-year college and continue my academic and football career. I want to major in exercise science. I just have an interest in helping people out and I have an interest in working out myself. It was something that made sense to do.
