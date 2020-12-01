Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ basketball player Quinten Jones

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Guard
Parents: Opal Long and Cameron Jones
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball: I think it’s just competing. I love competition. Competing and playing with my teammates is what I love the most about it.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Last year when we beat [Loudoun] Valley [53-50 in the Region 4C semifinals to clinch a state tournament berth]. I wasn’t playing that much, but just being there and being a part of the team, that was my favorite moment.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Back in middle school, we were losing by five to Aylor. I was at the free throw line because I got fouled on a 3-pointer. I airballed two free throws and I missed the third and we lost. It was a bad moment.
Most difficult moment in basketball: It’s probably being injured and having to sit and watch your teammates play when you could be out there helping them. That is the worst.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Michael Jordan, he’s the GOAT, the greatest basketball player of all time. There’s no questions about it. I just want to have a talk with him and talk to him about his championships and stuff; Dave Chapelle, because he’s funny and a great story teller; [NBA player] Jimmy Butler, because he seems like a really cool dude to be around.
Biggest athletic influence: Kobe Bryant. It was just the mentality he brought toward the game. It was the way he approached it and worked hard every day. It was inspiring.
Who’s your favorite teacher: My art teacher Angela Bean. She is kind of like crazy and her energy is off the wall. She is all over the place and I love the chaos it brings. You could be having a boring day and you walk into her class and it’s almost exciting.
Favorite athlete: Paul George
Favorite sports team: Indiana Pacers
Favorite movie: “Space Jam”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “Doc Gooden” by Beez and Gonzo
Favorite food: My mom’s macaroni and cheese is the best.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: There was this one time back in middle school when my mom said she was making chicken, but it was cauliflower. I think it had some kind of sauce on it, but it was the worst thing I’ve ever tasted. I was so angry and upset because I was expecting chicken, but it was cauliflower.
Plans after high school: I’m not entirely sure where I want to go to college, but I want to go somewhere where I can continue to play basketball. If not, I think I want to go to Hampton [University], but I don’t know what I want to major in. I’m going to figure it out, but that’s where I see probably see myself ending up if I don’t play college basketball. I want to do something that stays around the sport.
