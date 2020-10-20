Millbrook High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Cross Country
Parents: Bill and Kathy Hayden
Hometown: Cleveland, Ohio, moved to Winchester last year
What do you love about cross country: Probably just being able to hang out with my buddies, having fun with them and being able to get better with each day.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was last year when we made it to the state championships as a team. Last year was my first year doing cross country so that was pretty cool.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: I was really self-conscious about wearing the short-shorts the first time putting them on. I had never worn anything like that before.
Most difficult moment in cross country: Being able to come to practice every day, being prepared to run because running kind of takes a toll mentally and physically. Sometimes it’s tough coming to practice with a positive mindset.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: The first ones would be my grandparents on both sides. My mom’s side lives in Nebraska and my dad’s side lives in Wisconsin. I don’t get to see them very often. The last time I saw them was probably a year or two ago; any one of the guys on the “Impractical Jokers” TV show. They are all pretty funny and I like to watch their show; I had a friend when I was really little and his dad was a Navy SEAL. I don’t really remember him at all. It would be really cool to have dinner with him.
Biggest athletic influence: My dad and myself. My dad always looks on the websites for what time I got and stuff like that. A lot of it comes from myself, just me being tough on myself.
Who are your favorite teachers: It was definitely my eighth-grade geography teacher [Mr. Heath Henderson at Isle of Wight Academy]. I was able to connect with him pretty good. He was a former Marine and had traveled all around the world. He was just a really good teacher. He didn’t talk just about geography. He taught about how to be a good person and how to be successful after high school and college.
Favorite athlete: Conor McGregor
Favorite sports team: Cleveland Indians
Favorite movie: “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: “Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes
Favorite food: Chicken wings at Anthony’s Pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Green beans
Plans after high school: I have no idea whatsoever, to be honest. I haven’t even thought about it yet. I’ll probably go to college. I’ll maybe go into some engineering career or maybe I will go into the military. I have no idea. My father was in the Air Force.
