Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ soccer player Raphael Espinoza

Millbrook High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Soccer. Events: Outside wing
Parents: Segundo and Andrea Espinoza
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about soccer: I love the competitiveness and the quick decision making required to play soccer. It really makes the game fast-paced and fun.
Most memorable moment in soccer: Being able to go overseas with my [Olympic Development Program] team to play and scoring while I was over there. It was in Germany two years ago. It was a nice through ball and I was able to score right into the corner [against a German team].
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Getting megged by my family members, especial my younger siblings. Getting megged is basically when somebody passes the ball between your legs. It’s like getting your ankles broken, basically.
Most difficult moment in soccer: It’s probably staying disciplined when you’re losing a game, just keeping your head in the game.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Sean Evans, the [YouTube] host for “Hot Ones.” I just think it would be cool to handle those types of [chicken] wings, to see if I can eat them all and answer questions; Kobe Bryant, he was such an amazing athlete and the mentality that he had playing the game was something I’d like to talk to him about. I’d like to know what he was thinking and what was going through his head; Lionel Messi, growing up watching him, it was influential. He was amazing to watch. I’d love to have a chat with him.
Biggest athletic influence: Growing up it was always Messi. He was just such an amazing player and every kid wanted to grow up playing the game the way that he did. He’s such an influential player.
Who is your favorite teacher: My fifth-grade teacher Mrs. [Katherine] Fuñe. She was my favorite because she made my class really fun, exciting and memorable.
Favorite athlete: Ronaldinho
Favorite sports team: FC Bayern
Favorite movie: “Interstellar”
Favorite TV show: “Brooklyn 99”
Favorite song: My favorite artist is Drake
Favorite food: T-bone steak and mashed potatoes
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and hopefully play soccer at the collegiate level. I’m looking to study something in the medical field. I’m not too sure yet [what job], but I want to go into that field. I have a cousin [Christian Delgado] that is currently studying in the medical field. It’s being able to go into work, help people and save lives that’s always interested me.
