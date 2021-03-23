Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ swimmer Aidan Post

Millbrook High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Swimming. Events: 50 freestyle, 500 freestyle
Parents: Jason and Kristin Post
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about swimming: I just love the feeling of being in the water. I don’t really focus on anything else. I just like that feeling. It’s what makes me want to swim.
Most memorable moment in swimming: When I went to states last year in the 500 free.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: Getting beaten by my brother [Wyatt] who is two years younger than me in sprint events.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I don’t really have one. I just learn to accept things the way they are.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandparents [Post], they’ve always been incredibly supportive of me and have always supported me through everything that’s been going on. They really help with the pressure sometimes when it comes to swimming and the hard times that have come my way; My parents, they’ve stood by me whenever I’ve gotten stressed or frustrated by a school year or anything else and have tried to understand the situation of how I have been feeling; My friends from my team, we’ve all helped each other and support each other through everything and it makes it easier for us to talk and forget about our troubles in the current sucky situation.
Biggest athletic influence: Those who are better than me. Those who are faster and stronger and have done faster [times] than I. It’s what pushes me to become a better swimmer.
Who is your favorite teacher: My pre-calculus teacher from last year Mrs. [Erin] Hopple. She was always very kind and understanding towards everyone and always listened to us when we were having a bit of difficulty with school, athletics or just troubles at home.
Favorite athlete: Michael Phelps
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steeelers
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Infinity War”
Favorite TV show: “The Walking Dead”
Favorite song: “Take It All” by Valley of Wolves
Favorite food: Ham and pineapple pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: A very bad cocktail of veggies that was drenched in a sauce that I can’t even remember.
Plans after high school: I want to try to get a medical degree and possibly become a doctor or a surgeon. I’ve always been interested in science and I’ve always been good with it. Biology just clicks with me. The human body is something I have a great deal of interest in.
