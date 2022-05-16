Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys’ tennis player Adriano Georgiev

Milbrook High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 2 singles, No. 1 doubles
Parents: Lilia Videlova and Adandrei Georgiev
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about tennis: I love the competitive spirit of it and also the mental game I suppose, like keeping your head into every single point and not getting too mad or frustrated at yourself.
Most memorable moment in tennis: Definitely playing Handley in doubles with Nate [Simmons] because I know both J.H. [Herrington] and Brendan [Love] very well. Playing them every time is fun to me because they are both great players.
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: It’s definitely missing an overhead because when it’s a really bright day you can’t see really much when you’re looking up into the sky. Missing a wide open overhead, it’s a really embarrassing moment.
Most difficult moment in tennis: This year, I did not feel good whatsoever coming into a match. I just didn’t feel good and I had a headache and was coughing a lot. In the middle of the match, I was getting these sweat hives and rashes and I had to step off the court. I couldn’t play anymore. I ended up losing that match and I couldn’t play in doubles. I just didn’t feel good. Having to overcome that really sucked.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My first cousin [Nikol] that lives in Bulgaria. I haven’t met her in person, but I’ve talked to her over the phone. She’s an amazing person. I’ve just never met her; Zach Galifianakis, the actor. He’s really hilarious; LeBron James, he’s a great athlete obviously, but he’s also great off the court. He shows all of the qualities of an amazing athlete and person.
Biggest athletic influence: Definitely, Gregor Dimitrov. He’s a Bulgarian tennis player. He plays nationally and he’s ranked somewhere in the ATP [currently 20th]. Being Bulgarian, it really helps to dial in on the sport.
Favorite teachers: In ninth grade it was Miss [Kristin] Gilbert. I had her for English. And this year is Mr. [Benjamin] Ratliff, the calculus teacher. He loves every one of his students and he wants them all to succeed. He’s just a great guy.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Miami Heat
Favorite movie: “The Hangover”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by Kanye West
Favorite food: At the moment, I’d say all kinds of pasta. Homemade.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Definitely, eggplant. I do not like eggplant at all.
Plans after high school: In the fall I will be attending U.Va., and majoring in human biology and hopefully becoming a neurologist and also hoping to play club tennis there. In fifth or sixth grade, we had a task to find out your dream job. ... I’ve always been interested in the medical field because my ancestors in Bulgaria had medical problems and I would look up these problems and do research on them. I found neurologist and that really interested me. Last year, I went to a medical academy at [George Mason University] and it really made me want to pursue neurology for the long run.
