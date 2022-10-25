Austin Conley Athlete Spotlight

Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook boys' cross country runner Austin Conley

 WALT MOODY/The Winchester Star

Millbrook High School 18-year-old senior

Sport: Cross country

Parents: T.J. and Summer Conley

Hometown: Winchester

What do you love about cross country?: I like to be able to hang out with my teammates. We really have a good bond with one another and I like to compete with those teammates each week.

Most memorable moment in cross country: It would have to be my PR at regionals last year. It was a 16:59. The goal of that race was to break 17 [minutes].

Most embarrassing moment in cross country: My freshman year I cramped up pretty bad and I had to walk a little bit during the race.

Most difficult moment in cross country: Injuries have definitely been difficult for me. This year, I've done well with them because I have gotten injured every year, but not this year which has been good. It's usually an ankle, knee or hip.

Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandpa [Larry Davis]. He passed away. I'd definitely like to have dinner with him. I'd like to be able to talk with him again; Adam Sandler, he's in a lot of movies that I like; [YouTube creator, author and entrepreneur] Nick Bare, he has a lot of interests that I do. He runs, lifts weights and focuses on his body health.

Biggest athletic influence: My dad. Both my parents support me a lot, but I like to talk to him a lot about the sports. He gets me in the right mindset to perform the best that I can in those sports.

Favorite teacher: Mr. [Benjamin] Ratliff. I like his teaching style and he teaches calculus and I'm pretty good at math I think.

Favorite athlete: Juan Soto

Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals

Favorite movie: “Grown Ups”

Favorite TV show: “The Office”

Favorite song: I kind of listen to whatever. I like country music.

Favorite food: Boneless Buffalo wings. I like Chili's.

Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cod

Plans after high school: I plan to go to a four-year college. I don't know where, yet. I don't exactly know what I will major in, either. I've considered [running in college], but right now I don't think so. We'd have to finish the season off really strong.

— Compiled by Walt Moody

