Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook football player Diante Ball

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Positions: Wide receiver, running back, linebacker
Parents: Alissa Slayden and Dwayne Ball
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about football: I love the competitiveness. I just like how every play is a new play before we go and get after it.
Most memorable moment in football: It’s probably my game against Fauquier last year. I had four catches for [144] yards and three touchdowns. (He had TD catches of 40, 28 and 48 yards in a 42-21 victory.)
Most embarrassing moment in football: Definitely it was last year. I dropped two wide open touchdowns against Heritage at the beginning of the year.
Most difficult moment in football: I think the thing that makes this sport the most difficult is that you have got to be able to adjust on your feet. It has to be fast. It's not going to go cookie-cutter all of the time. It's going to be different every play and you've got to be able to adjust and overcome what you weren't expecting. Being able to adjust is probably the hardest part.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tory Lanez, just because he's my favorite artist; Saquon Barkley, just because he is an inspiration; Michael Jackson because of the impact he has had on everybody. You can't meet one person who doesn't know a song by Michael Jackson.
Biggest athletic influence: Saquon Barkley because of how he goes so hard in everything he does and he's a student of the game. He's just a freak.
Who’s your favorite teacher: Mr. [Ryan] Mindyas, my fourth grade teacher. He was just real funny and a great teacher. I still talk to him and he's easy to get along with.
Favorite athlete: [Former Georgia and Detroit Lions rookie running back] D'andre Swift.
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Gridiron Gang”
Favorite TV show: "Criminal Minds"
Favorite song: My favorite artist is Tory Lanez
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese (homemade)
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Mayonnaise
Plans after high school: I plan to go to college and I definitely want to play football. I want to become a pharmacist. I don't know [why pharmacist]. It was kind of one day, I decided I like this. There was really no background behind it.
