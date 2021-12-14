Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' basketball player Kennedi Rooks

Millbrook High School 16-year-old junior
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Koryn and Jason Rooks
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: My teammates. I like the way that we all try to do things together outside of basketball. It’s more than [basketball]. Coach [Erick] Green says it’s like a second family.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It’s not necessarily playing the sport. Before the game in the locker room, we’re getting hyped, dancing, listening to music and getting focused to play. That was my freshman year.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Probably, it was recently when I was walking and fell in the middle of the court. That was in our first game against Harrisonburg. I was walking out of bounds and just fell. ... It was unprovoked. No one touched me.
Most difficult aspect in basketball: It’s definitely the mental part of the game, especially playing for a coach like Coach Green. He expects a lot and wants 100 percent all of the time. On some days, you can’t always give 100 percent, but that’s what he expects and that’s what you need to give. ... Bringing it every single day 100 percent all of the time is the most difficult part. [The secret is] you need to not only do it for yourself, but for your other teammates.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandma [Chris] who has passed away. I was really young so I don’t remember talking with her. I’ve always wanted to meet her.; [Singer] Billie Eilish, she is is a strong feminist; [Model] Hunter Schafer, she is a strong LGBTQ rights activist.
Biggest athletic influence: My teammates, honestly. I don’t really watch a lot of pro basketball or anything like that. I look up to my older teammates.
Favorite teacher: My art teacher Miss [Ursula] Bell. It’s also my favorite subject, so that helps, but it’s because she tries to always keep things interesting. It’s not always about the art you’re doing — it’s about the meaning of the art, the concepts and the background.
Favorite athlete: Clay Thompson
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: “The Outsiders”
Favorite TV show: “Naruto”
Favorite song: “Brooklyn Baby” by Lana Del Rey.
Favorite food: Homemade macaroni and cheese. That’s my go-to.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Okra. It’s nasty and I hate the way it looks, too.
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and play basketball. I want to major in criminology with like a minor in science. My dad got me interested. There’s so many options that I could do from a criminology degree. It was interesting. Out of everything, that was the one.
