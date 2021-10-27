Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls’ cross country runner Angela Dojcak

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Gregg and Danielle Dojcak
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about cross country?: I love everything honestly. I love how competitive and challenging the sport is and I really like the rewarding feeling after racing. It just feels really nice. And I love my team, especially.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It was my sophomore year. We were competing at the regional level and we didn’t know if we were going to states or not. Listening to the announcements whether or not they were going to call us, they did obviously which was one of the best feelings because I had no idea if we were going to make it. Knowing that we did was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It was a long run that we went on and I made a wrong turn at some point and I got lost. Our new assistant coach had to get into his car and try to find me. That was a moment. I was a few miles out. I missed a turn like two miles back and before I realized it the time was up and we had to be back.
Most difficult aspect in cross country: It’s the mental aspect. Running requires a lot of stamina in racing. That’s a challenge, keeping up your motivation and everything. Honestly when I’m racing, I just think about food and when’s it’s over how much food I can eat. That keeps me motivated.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kayne West, I feel like he’s just like everywhere and I really want to know what is going on in that guy’s head. He’s very interesting; Gordon Ramsey, maybe he can make up something for dinner. That would be pretty cool; My grandma [Elaine Hammel], she’s pretty awesome.
Biggest athletic influence: There’s a lot. Right now I really admire Simone Biles after she took time off to focus on her mental health. I think that’s important. I think that serves as a role model for all people.
Favorite teachers: I don’t know if I have one. I’ve always gotten really good teachers.
Favorite athlete: [Sprinter] Athing Mu
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Penguins
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “Bohemian Rhapsody” by Queen
Favorite food: Right now it’s nachos. I’ve been having a weird obsession with them recently. Just make them at home, even with the cheap cheese they have at football games.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I might offend my mom here, but she used to make something where she would make mac and cheese and put canned chicken in it. I did not like that much.
Plans after high school: I’d like to attend a four-year college and study aerospace engineering, maybe. It would be really cool. I grew up loving space and I always wanted to work at NASA when I got older. Hopefully if I study that, I can get to NASA from there.
