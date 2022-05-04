Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook girls' tennis player Amanda Dalton

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Tennis. Position: No. 3 singles, No. 1 doubles
Parents: Michael and Janet Dalton
Hometown: Alexandria
What do you love about tennis: I'm very competitive, so it's nice to win on my own. My favorite part is when I get an amazing overhead kill, but I also have an amazing team so it's easy to love playing tennis.
Most memorable moment in tennis: It was probably going to regionals my freshman year with Tori Johnson [in doubles].
Most embarrassing moment in tennis: Freshman year, I would try for an amazing overhead shot, but I would swing with everything I had and I completely missed a lot.
Most difficult moment in tennis: During the Harrisonburg match this season, I pulled a muscle in my stomach and it really hurt to serve. Kinsey [Knox] and I were down 2-7 in our doubles match. I fought through it and kept playing and we won 10-8.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My dad's mother, Angelina Dalton. I never got to meet her and it seems like she was a fascinating and beautiful lady; Catherine McBroom, who is a YouTuber. She's very influential and has very good morals; [Singer and actress] Zendaya because she has expanded her career and is an amazing women. She is super unique and stands for good things.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams, because she is strong and she's a great mother.
Favorite teachers: Miss [Brittany] Magaha and Mr. [Nathanael] Griffis. Miss Magaha [biology], she always listens to her students and makes class super fun. Mr. Griffis [AP English] genuinely cares about his students and their success.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: James Madison University in anything
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man Homecoming" or "Jumanji”
Favorite TV show: “The Circle”
Favorite song: “Ride" by Doja Cat
Favorite food: Cheesy fries from Glory Days Grill
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sloppy Joes or seafood.
Plans after high school: I'm going to be attending JMU and I'm going to be majoring in marketing and also considering playing club volleyball. I became interested in marketing through Millbrook. I've taken three marketing classes, but it just really expanded my interests. I hope to be in social media marketing or just advertising.
