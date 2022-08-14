Sport: Golf. Position: No. 1
Parents: Rich and Michelle Pell
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I love the fact that it is always in my control. If I mess up, it’s always on me to fix it.
Most memorable moment in golf: It was recently when I beat my Dad for the first time. I’ve been playing with him forever and it’s the first time I’ve beaten him without any strokes. I shot my lowest which was a 77 [at Winchester Country club]. I believe he he shot an 81. I might have had a little luck there that it wasn’t his greatest day, but I’ll take it.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: I was playing with my Dad and another group let us play through. I hit my tee shot right into the water.
Most difficult moment in golf: My freshman year, I was still playing travel basketball when golf was playing. I dislocated my kneecap, so I could not play the rest of the season. I couldn’t really do anything. Getting back into golf after that, really motivated me. It was like, ‘Yeah, I really like this sport. After taking such a long break, I want to keep going. I want to get better.’
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: I’ve always followed the Giants’ football team and I love for it to be [running back] Saquon Barkley. As soon as he joined the team, that was my favorite player by far; My grandpa [Michael Ondush], he died earlier this year. It would be nice to have a dinner with him; Tiger Woods, I would love to know what goes through his mind every round and what he thinks about every shot.
Biggest athletic influence: My Dad. He played just about every sport — basketball, baseball, football and golf. He’s coached me for baseball and basketball a lot. He’s in the Hall of Fame at Shepherd [University] for baseball. When I was little, we’d go out and play pick-up and he would never let me win. There was none of this, ‘I’m going to go easy on you.’ [He said] you’re going to earn it.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Melissa] Bartlett. She was my fifth grade teacher [at Greenwood Mill Elementary]. After that year, we lived close, so we became friends. Throughout her class — and I had a bunch of my friends in that class, too — she was very chill. She knew that we could get the work done and she did a bunch of fun games to make everything interesting in class and not boring.
Favorite athlete: [Milwaukee Bucks star] Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite sports team: New York Giants
Favorite movies: “Percy Jackson”
Favorite TV show: “Stranger Things”
Favorite song: “New Truck” by Dylan Scott
Favorite food: Steak. My dad has got a smoker and he always smokes it. It’s very good. I help him cook it sometimes.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Hushpuppies at Cook Out. I don’t know what it was. Everybody was talking about how good they were. My mom likes them and my dad likes them. Everybody likes them, but when I tried them they just weren’t for me.
Plans after high school: I’ve put in a lot of thought. I was thinking about going to college for two years to get a CTI certification for air traffic control or I could not go to college and just go to one of the training schools for that. My grandpa worked in the government and he was throwing ideas at me like the Marines, engineer and that kind of stuff. I really liked air traffic control because it pays well and it’s an early retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.