Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook golfer Travis Hambrick

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf
Parents: Jacob and Shanan Hambrick
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I love my teammates. It's the team chemistry and how much fun we have playing with each other.
Most memorable moment in golf: Making the Millbrook golf team my freshman year. I'm proud to see how much I've grown since then.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: It's probably getting double par on a hole.
Most difficult moment in golf: I'd say re-zoning after a bad shot. Having a bad tee shot can throw your mental game off. It's just recovering from that. I just try to forget the shot I took last and focus on the one that I have coming up before me. I just try to clear my mind of what happened and just focus forward and look forward to the opportunity of making a better shot.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My favorite golfer Viktor Hovland. He's a cool dude and he seems like someone I would enjoy spending time with. He has a fine taste in music as well; Tom Hanks, he's one of my favorite actors and he's involved with a lot of really great movies; Michael Jordan, the greatest of all-time in basketball.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: My brothers [Brad and Wyatt]. Seeing them excel and do well in sports makes me want to do the same thing.
Favorite teacher: My outdoor ed teacher Hunter Manspile. We have a lot of good connections. We are able to have unique conversations together since we have unique connections through family and stuff like that. He knows a lot about my family as well.
Favorite athlete: Trea Turner
Favorite sports team: Virginia Tech football, basketball and baseball
Favorite movie: “No Time To Die,” a James Bond movie
Favorite TV show: “SportsCenter”
Favorite song: Right now it's “Overdrive" by Post Malone
Favorite food: Paninis, made at home.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I really like a lot of food and I don't really see myself disliking foods. I guess my least favorite food is anything that involves cream cheese.
Plans after high school: My plans are to go on a mission trip with my church and come home and go to community college. I would like to go into fire and rescue. It was a suggestion that came up to me and the more I thought about it I felt it would be an interesting thing to do. I like working hands on and going out and serving the community is my forte — being that guy who can always be relied on.
