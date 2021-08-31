Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook golfer William Croyle

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Golf. Position: No. 1
Parents: Dan and Jennifer Croyle. Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about golf?: I love golf because it’s a game of opportunities. Even if you mess up on one hole, you still have 17 more chances to be successful.
Most memorable moment in golf: This past week, we had a team tournament and it was one that everyone on our team got to play in. I just loved playing with my teammates and I love my teammates. It made it fun and memorable, just being around the guys and having a great time. It was Ryder Cup style. [Coach Mark Manspile] split our teams into two groups — one was Europe and one was America. Each person picked a golfer who they wanted to represent. We did solo matches and if you won you got a point for your team. It was so much fun. It was awesome.
Most embarrassing moment in golf: Two weeks ago, we had a match at Blue Ridge Shadows and I came from school and I was wearing the wrong shirt. My mom had to drive all of the way to Blue Ridge Shadows in Front Royal to bail me out. My coach wouldn’t have been too happy if I had worn the wrong shirt to a match.
Most difficult moment in golf: Our last match against Fauquier, I quadruple-bogeyed the first hole. It was a struggle coming back from that. I ended up shooting my worst round of 6-over 42, but it was really difficult to get that out of my head that I had already made an eight on the first hole.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Justin Thomas, he’s my all-time favorite golfer and I love the way he plays and how he lives his life outside of golf; My uncle Paul, he passed away when I was a baby in a car accident, so I would love to meet him and have a conversation with him; Michael Jordan, I would love to talk to someone as successful as him. I’m sure he has some great stories to tell about his days of playing basketball.
Biggest athletic influence: Coach Manspile is definitely my biggest athletic influence. He’s a great coach and he makes practice fun. He makes me strive for success.
Favorite teacher: Miss Sandra Kaminski. She teaches government at Millbrook and is one of my favorite teachers because of her outgoing personality. She always makes class fun and interesting and I look forward to going to her class every day.
Favorite athlete: Mike Trout
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “Cars 2”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Symphony No. 10” by Mozart
Favorite food: Homemade chicken parmesan
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Dried seaweed
Plans after high school: I plan to attend a four-year university and study economics and finance. We have a business class called economics and finance at my high school that I took last year. It was by far my favorite class of the year. I loved my teacher and I loved everything about it. I think that’s what I’m going to do with my life.
