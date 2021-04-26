Millbrook High School 16-year-old sophomore
Sport: Softball. Positions: Catcher, third base, outfield
Parents: Nichole and John Edwards
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about softball: I love being around the girls and just the game and the energy around the game.
Most memorable moment in softball: In coach-pitch my coach Mike Carinelli, he just made it a great, a great experience. He helped me fall in love with the game.
Most embarrassing moment in softball: It’s probably when I flipped over the outfield fence. It was in a travel ballgame. I caught the ball, but I flipped over the fence.
Most difficult moment in softball: I definitely think it’s the mental part of the game. Keeping your head right on the field and separating your home life and what you do outside of the game [is challenging].
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandmother (Darlene Campbell), she passed away. She always supported me when I played and I miss her, so I would like to have dinner with her; Antonio Brown, just because he is one of my favorite athletes; Spencer Reid from “Criminal Minds,” he’s my favorite. I love him.
Biggest athletic influence: Antonio Brown, He’s just a very outgoing player and he puts in the work that needs to be done for his spot on the field.
Who is your favorite teacher: My fourth grade teacher Olivia Feldman, she was just a great person and still is a great person. I still keep in touch with her. She made all of my elementary school career amazing.
Favorite athlete: Antonio Brown
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Toy Story 4”
Favorite TV show: “Criminal Minds”
Favorite song: I like all music. My favorite artist is Lil Peep.
Favorite food: Fruity Pebbles
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives (both black and green).
Plans after high school: I want to join the military, the Air Force. When I turn 21, I want to join the police academy, but since I can’t do that until I’m 21 [the Air Force] is a filler. [Being a police officer] is just something that I’ve always been interested to do. I just enjoyed what they do and I look up to them.
