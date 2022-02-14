Millbrook High School 17-year-old junior
Sport: Swimming. Events: 50 and 100 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 free relays
Parents: Yuri and Bilar Barreda
Hometown: Moved from Florida to Winchester in 2018
What do you love about swimming?: I think it’s really the feeling of being in the water. Although you swim and you’re always like out of breath, being under water and swimming is just a really different feeling and I like it a lot.
Most memorable moment in swimming: For sure, it was freshman year and I was swimming a 200 free and I cut like 20 or 30 seconds [off my best time]. It was a really cool moment for me. Although it’s not my [all-time] fastest, it was one of the coolest feelings because I was progressing so far.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: Probably when I false-started in the meet by accident. I heard some sort of beep and I thought that was the beep to jump, dive and swim, but I think it was a beep to stand back up. I actually jumped and fell in and it was embarrassing.
Most difficult moments in swimming: I think COVID hit everyone really hard. Staying motivated not just in swim, but in school was very difficult. Mentally, it was also a struggle to have a social life when you’re in the house all of the time in quarantine. It wasn’t a good feeling. It was a hard part, but in general swim for me, it was kind of a way out of that. It provided a way to let off some energy.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: For sure, my mom (Yasmine) because she passed around 2012. I miss her a lot, so it would be nice to sit down and have a chat with her again; My two best friends from Florida Josh and Stuart, they sort of shaped who I am today through the early years of my childhood and I appreciated them a lot for that.
Biggest athletic influence: That’s an easy one, my brother Renato 100 percent. He’s always been there, especially when it came to swimming. He did swimming for his school as well. He’s 30 now, but when he was in high school he was always on the news for stuff about swimming, bicycling and triathlons. I grew up wanting to be like him. He really motivated me a lot and he got me into swimming. He’s always pushed me to work out, doing cardio, running and lifting.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Erin] Sidlowski, my nursing aide teacher [at Dowell J. Howard]. She’s a nice teacher that’s laid back and isn’t too strict. It’s a nice time learning about nursing stuff in her class.
Favorite athlete: Ryan Lochte
Favorite sports team: Florida Gators
Favorite movie: “Underdog”
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “La Flaca” by Andres Calamaro
Favorite food: Green spaghetti
Worst thing you’ve eaten: The eyeball of a fish
Plans after high school: I want to go to college and my goal is most definitely U.Va. Right now, I’m doing nursing and I want to major in medicine or something like that.
