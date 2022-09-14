Athlete Spotlight: Millbrook volleyball player Rylee Coffman

Millbrook High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Volleyball. Position: Middle hitter
Parents: Lori Padgett and Kelly Coffman
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about volleyball?: I love being able to work as a team to win games. I like all of the support my teammates give me after making a mistake or vice versa with the encouragement after you make a good play.
Most memorable moment in volleyball: There was a game where I did a back set and it counted as an assist. I’m not very good at setting, so it definitely was a surprise.
Most embarrassing moment in volleyball: One time my dog got sprayed by a skunk and he laid on my volleyball bag. That meant my jerseys and everything smelled bad. I had to play that game with my jersey smelling like a skunk.
Most difficult moment in volleyball: It’s probably being able to bring your energy up as a team. It’s not easy because you’re not completely in control and you have to rely on your teammates as well, especially if you’re losing. You have to work together to get the energy back up.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Rihanna, she definitely writes amazing music, while she also owns two multi-million dollar companies. I would like to eat dinner with her and learn about her courage and innovation and her ability to do all of that; Kevin Hart, because he is someone who could bring laughter to the conversation. The dinner couldn’t possibly be boring if he was there; Martin Luther King Jr., just because I would like to hear more about peaceful protesting and all of that.
Biggest athletic influence: Serena Williams, just because she’s an exceptional female athlete and she’s a good role model. She is a humble athlete who is also determined and competitive.
Favorite teacher: My second grade teacher Miss [Michelle] Warner [at Redbud Elementary]. From the beginning, she just taught me to be an individual and she was a great teacher. We kept in contract through letters and stuff after second grade.
Favorite athlete: Serena Williams
Favorite sports team: Duke basketball
Favorite movies: “A Star is Born” (2018 version)
Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite song: “FourFiveSeconds” by Rihanna
Favorite food: Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Either tomatoes or mushrooms
Plans after high school: I definitely want to go to a college. I’m not sure what I want to do yet. Maybe I’m going to tour some campuses and see which schools I like a lot. I might go into business, but I might switch it if I want to do something else.
