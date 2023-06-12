Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian baseball player Josiah Walker

Mountain View Christian Academy 17-year-old junior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Utility player
Parents: Paul and Luci Walker
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about baseball?: It’s probably just being with my team and trying to achieve one goal. Also, it’s the strategy and mind games that go on.
Most memorable moment in baseball: When we were playing in the Martinsburg Tournament for my other team [Dominion Ridge] this year, I went 4 for 4 and had one of the best games of my life and we went to the championship off of that game.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: When I was playing this year, I wore these baseball pants that were like super big and baggy. Everybody gave me a lot of jokes about that. They called me ‘Saggy Seppy.’
Most difficult moment in baseball: When I was 10 and 11, I hurt my elbow. Honestly, I was really sad that I couldn’t throw for a year.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Ken Griffey Jr., he played the game with so much confidence and swagger; Tony Gwynn, because he was just a pure hitter and had so much knowledge on the game of baseball; Morgan Wallen, because I love his music and that would be pretty cool to meet him.
Who is your biggest athletic influence?: One of my friends Malachi Sloane [who played at Sherando this past season]. He has a really good attitude toward everything. When I would get super mad at myself, he was always there to calm me down. This was during freshman year. He always told me that no matter what that everything was going to be OK and to just believe in myself and I would get to the point that I want to be at.
Favorite teacher: Mrs. [Heather] Harbin. She really wants the best for us no matter what. She also plays country music in the classroom to go with our geometry class which is kind of funny. I also had junior thesis and homeroom with her this year.
Favorite athlete: [San Diego Padres outfielder] Juan Soto
Favorite sports team: Washington Commanders
Favorite movie: “The Sandlot”
Favorite TV show: “All-American”
Favorite song: “Religiously” by Bailey Zimmerman
Favorite food: Chicken quesadillas
Worst thing you’ve eaten: This one time I had spaghetti with bones in it. We were on a beach trip with some of our relatives and I think I was like 8. They made this spaghetti and it had like bones and stuff in it. It was just terrible.
Plans after high school: Hopefully, to go to college and continue my baseball career. I’m not sure what I want to study, yet. I’d like to get into coaching because I love the game of baseball.
