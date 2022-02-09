Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian basketball player Allee Jerles

Mountain View Christian Academy 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Shooting guard
Parents: Rob and Brandy Jerles
Hometown: Strasburg
What do you love about basketball?: It’s probably building relationships with my teammates who I didn’t have much of a relationship with beforehand.
Most memorable moment in basketball: I love going to nationals. I absolutely love it. The last time we went was my 10th grade year in Mount Vernon, Ohio. We didn’t win, but it’s more about the experience and getting to travel with the team. I guess it’s all about relationships for me and I’m very competitive.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: A couple of weeks ago, I tried to dribble through two people and I fell flat on my face.
Most difficult moments in basketball: I hurt my ankle last year playing. I re-injured my ankle. And, I personally cannot stand losing. If we are down by a lot, I have trouble controlling my emotions.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My grandfather who died when I was a little girl. I think I was like 1 or 2. I never got to talk to him; George Washington, just because he lived a long time ago and I don’t know much about what happened back then. I think I would just like to know the culture really; Any pro volleyball player, because I just love the sport and want to know more about it and how they got there.
Biggest athletic influence: My coach Heather Harbin. She taught me how to shoot correctly which was huge because now I average more points than I did in 10th grade. She just really taught me the basic skills on how to handle the ball, to shoot and stuff.
Favorite teacher: [Science teacher] Dr. Melinda Donnelly, because she makes class fun. She’s also a chiropractor, so getting adjusted every couple of days is nice.
Favorite sports team: Ohio State Buckeyes
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: I love music. It’s something that I cherish. I listen to music a lot, but I don’t really have a favorite.
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets, Chick-fil-A.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Olives in general. Both black and green.
Plans after high school: I’m planning to possibly go to Eastern Mennonite University to study sports medicine. I guess it’s my love of sports and I also like helping people. Physical therapy is something that I’m thinking about.
