Mountain View Christian Academy 17-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Center
Parents: William and Karen Schlosser
Hometown: White Post
What do you love about basketball?: Honestly, it’s the team part about it — everybody working together to reach one goal. It’s just fun to mess around with your friends.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Back in middle school I was playing for my old school Legacy and we won the Powhatan Tournament. That was a great experience.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: A few weeks ago, our floor in our gym stinks. I was going out trying to close someone out on the 3-point line and I slipped on the floor and fell. He got right by me and it looked like he snapped my ankles, but he didn’t.
Most difficult aspect in basketball: I’d say the biggest thing is the mental portion of it, just trying to keep your cool whenever you’re down so low or up so much. You don’t want to be either too cocky or too down on yourself because you’ve got to keep playing.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My dad, because he died when I was 4. I didn’t really know much about him. I’d like to talk to him and see where he came from because he lived in Austria right before he came here and he had a lot of experiences there; Steph Curry, he’s been my favorite player since I’ve been in third grade; Donald Trump, I like him a lot. I thought he’d be great for our country. I’d like to talk to him and hear what went through his mind making the decisions he did.
Biggest athletic influence: My coach Nathan Wright. He worked with me over the summer. He makes time. You can tell he cares about us as a team even though we’re not the greatest.
Favorite teacher: Dr. Melinda Donnelly, I had her for anatomy and physiology. It was the way she makes class fun. She knows a teenager’s mind basically. It’s not all just like bookwork. We do labs all of the time.
Favorite athlete: Steph Curry
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Castaway”
Favorite TV show: “Outer Banks”
Favorite song: “Sunshine” by NEEDTOBREATHE
Favorite food: Any kind of Mexican food. I love Chipotle. It’s my favorite fast food.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: We were at school two years ago and I had this burrito that I had brought to school. I don’t know how it got passed around the entire table, but some people put stuff in it and I ended up eating it. That thing was so nasty I can’t even describe it.
Plans after high school: It’s between two different things. I’m either going to go into personal training or either go into a trade — welding or HVAC or something like that. Personal training, I’m a gym rat and I go there a lot. I found my love for that awhile ago and teaching people what I’ve been learning would be cool. HVAC, I’ve been around a lot of hard-working people in my life. My friend, his dad is into HVAC and I’ve worked with him a few times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.