Athlete spotlight: Mountain View Christian boys’ basketball player Jonathan Mengel

Mountain View Christian 18-year-old senior
Sport: Basketball. Position: Point guard
Parents: Tom and Rachael Mengel
Hometown: Stephenson
What do you love about basketball: I love the fluid motion that it can have.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was probably when I went to nationals [in Ohio] for the first time in eighth grade. Just the whole experience of going to nationals and being allowed to have the opportunity to do that was exciting. I think we got second or third.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: I went 0 for 20 in my first game of my junior year and then the next game was 0 for 25. It was a rough start.
Most difficult moment in basketball: It’s not only knowing the way your teammates play being a point guard, but just keeping yourself with a cool head and not getting frustrated quickly.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kobe Bryant, because he is one of the greatest players and talking to him about the sport would just be amazing; Leonardo da Vinci, because in his time he was one of the most innovative and influential minds; Lionel Messi, because he is one of the greatest soccer players.
Biggest athletic influences: Kobe Bryant or Kyrie Irving. They usually keep cool heads.
Who are your favorite teacher: Drake Westfall, he really knows the material [Bible class] and the way he presents it is really captivating and can grab your attention.
Favorite athlete: Kobe Bryant
Favorite sports team: FC Barcelona
Favorite movie: “Spider-Man”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Tell Me Why” by the Backstreet Boys
Favorite food: Homemade pasta
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Seafood
Plans after high school: I plan to either join the military or go to a community college and transfer into a bigger college. Criminal justice is a big [major]. I’ve looked at cyber security. My dad is a law enforcement officer himself, so it’s more like following into his footsteps. [With the military], he’s always said that it’s one of his biggest regrets not joining. I’ve thought about it. ... [Serving in] the Rangers has been a big one.
