Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian girls’ basketball player Eryn Demko

Mountain View Christian 14-year-old freshman
Sport: Girls’ basketball. Position: Point and shooting guard
Parents: Tasha and Craig Demko
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball?: I like being able to play as a team because it is a team sport. I like getting close with my teammates as we play throughout the game.
Most memorable moment in basketball: It was when I first found out that our school is able to go to nationals. I thought that we would get to play just in school, but being able to go out of town, go to nationals with all of my friends and hang out with them outside of school and be able to play the sport that I love [is special].
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: Any time that we have to walk up to our intros. It’s awkward when they announce my name.
Most difficult moment in basketball: It’s probably the mental aspect because I get into my head and I know my team does. It’s overcoming that. But once we do it, it makes a lot of difference and we play a lot better like that.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: One would be my Aunt Maura. She passed away last year and I would like to make more memories with her; Anakin Skywalker, I’ve been watching the Star Wars movies since I was little and I think it would be cool to talk to him; my best friend Sienna [McKinley], just because she lives in Maine and I don’t get to see her as often now that she’s up there.
Biggest athletic influence: My best friend Sienna. She has always been there for me. She has worked her hardest to get into a boarding school in Maine for snowboarding. She just always pushes me to work out and do stuff that I never really want to do, but I know it will help in the long run because I see so much progress with her.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Rebekah] Streich, She’s my English and geometry teacher. I just think sees really funny and she connects on a teacher level and also a friend level. I know I can go to her if I ever need anything. Her classes are pretty fun, but I am also learning and getting stuff out of them.
Favorite athlete: [Steelers QB] Kenny Pickett
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: I like all of the James Bond movies
Favorite TV show: “NCIS”
Favorite song: I like all of the older rock bands, but I like “Dragula’” by Rob Zombie
Favorite food: Sushi
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Chicken pot pie
Plans after high school: I’d like to get my pilot’s license. I’d like to have it just so I can fly myself and family, not working for airlines. I’m not sure what career, yet.
