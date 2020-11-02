Athlete Spotlight: Mountain View Christian girls' cross country runner Hannah Ballon

Mountain View Christian Academy 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross Country
Parents: David and Jelise Ballon
Hometown: Born in Alexandria, but moved to Winchester at age 1.
What do you love about cross country: I love how strong it makes me feel. I love the feeling just in general of running. ... I love the feeling of going fast and it makes me feel free and strong.
Most memorable moment in cross country: I would say there’s been several times when my coach [Gary Bordelon] in order to push me to work harder has told me I was doing worse than I actually was. He would tell me I was in a lower place than I was or my time was worse than it actually was. Getting to the finish line and finding out that I had indeed gotten first place or a new record is always such a relief and a thrill. Any time I would get to stand up in front of my friends and family and receive a medal, that was always really great.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: This isn’t necessarily embarrassing, but in middle school we went to the NAC Nationals and to win a medal you had to come in the Top 7. I got eighth place, so it stunk being only one place away from being a medalist at nationals.
Most difficult moment in cross country: It’s a lot of endurance. Especially because it’s a fall sport, the beginning of the season it’s always hot. Having to push through the heat is really hard for me. Having a knee injury, that makes it harder for me to push through the pain in my knee. I injured it last year, so it definitely affected my junior season and will affect this year’s season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: We are doing a play about the Civil War and I’ve had to do a lot of research about the South because that’s my character’s part. I would really love to speak to Robert E. Lee or another Southern general. They fought so hard for something we obviously see as black and white as wrong and right. They thought it was right. I think it would really be cool to hear that perspective from them and talk to someone who went through that; Celine Dion, she made such a name for herself and is so kind. It would be really nice to talk to her; My paternal grandmother’s parents. I would really love to speak to them. They died before I got to meet them.
Biggest athletic influence: I would have to say my coach even though he doesn’t run himself. He’s the one who got me into running, pushed me to do better and did not let me quit.
Who is your favorite teacher: Heather Harbin, she is similar to my coach in that she never lets me quit. She always cares about my life outside of school as well as my academic life. I’ve had English and math with her for several years.
Favorite sports team: New Orleans Saints
Favorite movie: “Rent”
Favorite TV show: “Prodigal Son”
Favorite song: “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls
Favorite food: Anything chicken and rice
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I had a Chinese exchange student who made my family try ox stomach. That was really gross. It was like eating a tire.
Plans after high school: I would like to go to the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg and major in psychology and hopefully minor in theater. Then I would go on to get my masters in criminology and become a criminal profiler for the FBI. I’ve always been interested in mystery books and shows and crime books and shows. I’ve always been good at figuring those things out as well. That’s just something that I think I would really enjoy and would make the world a better place. I would like to be a part of that.
