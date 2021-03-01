Shenandoah University 21-year-old junior
Sport: Track & field. Events: Hurdles and sprints
Parents: Paul and Kim Klocke
Hometown: Wilmington, Del. (Concord High School)
Major: Athletic training/Exercise science
What do you love about track & field: I like the individuality of the sport. Growing up I was never big on team sports. My mom would always ask me, ‘Hey do you want to do this soccer or football camp over the summer?’ I would always be like, ‘Nah, I’m good. I don’t really want to.’ Track also includes a lot of diverse athletes which can make for some pretty fun bonds throughout the season.
Most memorable moment in track & field: I got the school record in the 60-meter hurdles (8.81 seconds) at VMI last year. It had been something that I was working towards the entire year and it felt pretty good to have that work pay off. I also PR’d in the 400 (53.08) in that meet which was nice. The was my favorite 400 race that I had ever run. I passed somebody within the last 10 to 20 meters. I can remember hearing all of my teammates cheering me on from the stands and that really helped me push through.
Most embarrassing moment in track & field: Being a hurdler, you always have a good amount of falls. We were at Mary Washington in an outdoor meet my freshman year and I was going through some warm-up drills to get ready for my race and my foot ended up clipping a hurdle. I tripped and fell in front of all of the other hurdling athletes, which is pretty embarrassing. I did pretty well in the actual race, but that moment put a dent in my confidence.
Most difficult moment in track & field: I would definitely say injuries. I’m in that difficult moment right now. We were getting ready for our first indoor meet like four or five weeks ago. ... I ended up pulling my hamstring an hour before we were supposed to leave for that meet. I ended up having to sit out the entire indoor season doing rehab which was pretty hard considering all of the goals I had. ... That all healed up, so I’m good from that, but [last week] I sprained my ankle which was like our first or second day back to practice from the previous injury. Now, I’m going through rehab for my ankle to get ready for the outdoor season.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Anybody who follows me on Instagram knows I dance. It’s like my side hobby. Two of my favorite professional dancers who are called Le Twins, Larry and Laurent (Bourgeois). They are two of my inspirations in that field so I think it would be pretty cool to meet both of them; [NBA star] Derrick Rose, he’s my favorite athlete. His mental toughness is pretty insane considering he how was on top of the league when all of those injuries hit him and how he bounced back to be a great player. That’s what I’m trying to do now with my hamstring and ankle.
Biggest athletic influence: My high school coach, Coach [Derek] Thomas. I had originally joined track only because some of my friends did and I thought it would be fun to hang out with them outside of school. He was actually the one who got me to take it seriously. When I first started I was not very good at all, but I would show up at practice and put in an effort to get better. He was the one who recognized this. I can’t count how many times over my four years in school when he came out to the track on weekends or holiday breaks just to help me get better. He’s the reason where I’m at now and probably running track in college in the first place.
Who are your favorite teachers: Miss [Leslie] Wagner, I had her twice over four years in high school. She was the type of teacher you could connect with on a personal level. I was never a huge English person, but I always looked forward to going to her classes. In college, Dr. [Beth] Cantwell. I had her for anatomy lectures and labs over the course of four semesters. I enjoyed her classes for the same reason as Miss Wagner’s. You just connect on a personal level. Anatomy is not one of those classes that you normally look forward to for fun, but she made it fun.
Favorite athlete: Derrick Rose
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia 76ers
Favorite movie: “Up”
Favorite TV show: “Avatar: The Last Airbender”
Favorite song: “Gravity” by Insãne Shinobi
Favorite food: Philadelphia cheesesteak
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Sweet potatoes
Plans after school: I’m in the fast track program for athletic training. I hope I will find a decent job after college in that area. I feel like the dream scenario in that field is to be hired by a pro sports team, but there are only so many open positions for that. I think a job at some kind of athletic training or physical therapy facility would serve me well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.