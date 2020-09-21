Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah University football player Jason Euman

Shenandoah University 21-year-old senior
Sport: Football. Position: Linebacker
Parents: Dawn and Timothy Euman
Hometown: Virginia Beach (Landstown High School). Major: Sports management.
What do you love about football: For me, it’s not just about the game, but there’s life lessons in there that you keep for even when you’re not playing, as far as never giving up and work your hardest. Even though one day my playing days will be over, these are lifelong skills that I will keep forever.
Most memorable moment in football: Last year, we set a record for scoring at Shenandoah when we scored 70 against Methodist [in a 70-35 win]. Being a part of that and helping my defense out, it was a huge effort, especially for our last win of the season.
Most embarrassing moment in football: Losing to Bridgewater my sophomore year. We were up 20-7 [at halftime] at Bridgewater and they came back in the second half and beat us 28-20. That was definitely a hard one right there.
Most difficult moment in football: I would definitely say the injuries. My senior year of high school I tore my ACL. When I finally rehabbed that and got back to where I wanted, I partially tore my other one in October of my freshman year. It was that frustration and working hard to come back and being let down again. You have to trust the process of rehabbing it and getting back to where I am now.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Benjamin Franklin, I feel like he was an interesting guy all around. He seems well-rounded as far as what he did; Jesus, he would be pretty cool. I feel like he would be a cool guy to talk to; Teddy Roosevelt, of all of the presidents he is definitely one of my favorite ones. He was a military hero and also liked nature as far the national parks and all of that. It would be good conversation with him, too.
Biggest athletic influence: I liked Luke Kuechley growing up. My family is from Carolina, so they are like a second team for me. He’s like the perfect mold for a linebacker nowadays.
Who’s your favorite teacher or professor: Dr. [Brian] Wigley, he’s one of my sports management professors. I just love his content in class and he’s such a cool guy and really caring. I can talk to him about anything. Usually what I try to do each semester is get a class with him.
Favorite athlete: DeSean Jackson
Favorite sports team: Philadelphia Eagles
Favorite movie: “The Last Samurai”
Favorite TV show: “Game of Thrones”
Favorite song: I’m a big rap guy. “Ready or Not” by Meek Mill.
Favorite food: I love to eat. I’d say seafood. Lobster tails are my favorite. Red Lobster was my favorite restaurant growing up.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Cole slaw
Plans after high school: Right now I’m looking at graduate school. I want to try to be an athletic director so I’m looking to continue that path. I wanted to do something with sports, especially coming into college. I knew that my playing career would end, but I need sports in my life somehow. That’s the perfect way to give back and also be a part of a team like that again.
