Athlete Spotlight: Shenandoah women's lacrosse player Emma Stiffler

Shenandoah University 20-year-old junior
Sport: Women’s lacrosse. Position: Attack
Parents: Karen and Todd Stiffler
Hometown: New Freedom, Pa. (Susquehannock High School)
Major: Secondary Education
What do you love about lacrosse: I love the actual game of lacrosse because there’s so much that goes into it. Wen you finally get something down, it’s extremely rewarding. I always love having a second family that’s always there to support me.
Most memorable moment in lacrosse: In my junior year of high school we beat our rival [Kennerdale] for the first time in program history and we ended up winning the district championship. A close second would be last year before our season got cut short due to COVID, we went 7-0. That was really a big deal for our program.
Most embarrassing moment in lacrosse: When I first started playing I was in like fourth grade and I wanted to play goalie so bad. I was really small when I was younger, so I wasn’t fit to play goalie in any sport that I played. In my first game for lacrosse, they needed a goalie, so I begged my mom and I volunteered. None of the goalie gear ended up fitting me so I couldn’t walk onto the field in the gear. I had to be carried onto the field. I didn’t save a single shot the whole entire game. That was the end of my goalie career.
Most difficult moment in lacrosse: The most difficult moment was probably with COVID last year and losing our season. Like I said, we were 7-0 before it got cut short. We were doing really well and our team was really close. We were finally reaching up to keep going and to have that taken away was really difficult.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Both of my mom’s parents passed away when I was in high school and my freshman year of college. Some of my best memories of childhood and all throughout until they passed were with them. I would love to sit down to have dinner with them again; F. Scott Fitzgerald, I read a lot of his writings in English classes and I found them to be interesting. It kind of sparked my interest in English; [Former Maryland and current U.S. national women’s lacrosse player] Alex Aust, She started a fitness program throughout COVID. She did it through Instagram and I followed her along to stay in shape during quarantine. She’s always been a huge motivation to me when it comes to women’s lacrosse.
Biggest athletic influence: I’d have to say both of my parents. Ever since I was young, they got me into sports and supported me in everything I did. They let me choose what sports I wanted to play and they never really forced any upon me. Once I got into lacrosse, they supported me in everything. My dad became a coach for lacrosse even though he had no idea about anything with lacrosse. Without them, I don’t think I would be in college playing a sport.
Who are your favorite teachers: I have two. My yearbook teacher Miss [Jessica] Beste [at Susquehannock]. She was always there for me and helped me kind of grow my senior year. She also encouraged me to become an English teacher. Dr. Stephanie Malone [at SU]. She has taught me a lot about education and she’s always there supporting us and wanting us to succeed. Shen’s been really awesome throughout my whole college experience.
Favorite athlete: Alex Aust
Favorite sports team: My family, we’re all really big Penn State fans. So any Penn State sport, we’re cheering them on.
Favorite movie: “Pitch Perfect”
Favorite TV show: “One Tree Hill”
Favorite song: Anything by Dan & Shay
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese. My mom and my grandmother make really good homemade mac and cheese.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas. I do not like peas.
Plans after school: I plan to find a job as a high school English teacher. I’m not exactly sure where I’ll end up. ... I might go home or I might stay in the Winchester area. I’m not really sure yet, but I definitely want to teach high school English and probably get into coaching high school lacrosse.
