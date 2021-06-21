Athlete Spotlight: Sherando baseball player Andrew Plunkett

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Catcher
Parents: Kayde and Dade Plunkett
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about baseball: I love the friendships that you make, the people that you meet and the relationships that you build. The whole sport is exciting for me. Every play is live action.
Most memorable moment in baseball: It's probably when we beat Millbrook for the district championship my sophomore year. It was a long and challenging game. Everybody played great that game and it was one of the funnest nights I had playing baseball.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: One time I was catching and my buddy just struck this guy out. I went to throw the ball around the infield and I when I got up to throw it I tripped on my shoelace and face-planted into the dirt.
Most difficult moment in baseball: It's probably the mental side of it when you're struggling. Sometimes when you struggle, you just don't know what to do. You try different stuff and new things and nothing seems to work. You've got to keep your head down, focus, keep learning and try to get better.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Johnny Bench, because he's my favorite catcher of all-time and a lot of people's favorite catcher; Tom Hanks, because he's my favorite actor and a really cool guy. He's an actor in a lot of my favorite movies; my grandmother (Brenda Plunkett), she passed away about a year or two ago and I miss her dearly. I would want to have dinner with her again.
Biggest athletic influence: My father, he loves watching me play baseball and I love that it's his favorite thing to do. It gives me motivation to want to keep playing more and more because I know it makes him happy.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. [Brian] Brannon. He was one of my gym teachers and outdoor ed teachers. He was a stud athlete in high school and college. He played football and baseball. We have a lot of things in common. We talk about hunting, fishing and baseball.
Favorite athlete: Johnny Bench
Favorite sports team: Washington Nationals
Favorite movie: “Forrest Gump”
Favorite TV show: “Impractical Jokers”
Favorite song: "Loud and Heavy" by Cody Jinks
Favorite food: Grilled chicken
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Spam
Plans after high school: I am going to Shenandoah University. I got an offer to play baseball and I'm majoring in sports management. My dream career is to work in the fire department. I'm using sports management, it's like a business degree, to help me progress later on with my fire service career because you need a degree to help you with promotions. My dad has been a volunteer [firefighter] for 30 years and he's been paid by Alexandria for 20. I've been in the fire service [as a volunteer] for about a year and a half right now. I love it. I love helping people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.