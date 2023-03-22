Athlete Spotlight: Sherando baseball player Cole Orr

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Baseball. Position: Pitcher/third base
Parents: Rebecca VanHouten and Matthew Orr
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about baseball?: I have played baseball my whole life, since I was about four. It's pretty much made me the majority of my friends and brought so many cool experiences. It's allowing me to go to college and play for another four years. I just love the sport, man. It's been one of my favorite things ever since I could remember.
Most memorable moment in baseball: I would say last Friday when I struck out 17 batters [in a 7-0 victory over Liberty] and set a new school record. I always thought I was pretty good, but I never thought I could do something like that.
Most embarrassing moment in baseball: I've had a lot, but I would say probably last year in the playoffs. I was doing well all season and I just had that really, really bad playoff game [a 9-1 loss to Fauquier]. The season didn't really end how I wanted it to go, whatsoever. I gave up a ton a runs and was not myself that game at all.
Most difficult moments in baseball: Just recently I was struggling with tendinitis in my arm and trying to get back healthy this season. Now, it's finally doing well and it feels really healthy. Also, my full travel season before my first varsity season, I remember getting moved up with the big guys to the 18U team. I just remember getting my butt kicked over and over and over again. Eventually it made me a better player and I could start playing with the 18U, instead of getting my butt kicked by 18U.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: My great grandfather [Don Gaston]. He actually was supposed to try out for the Pittsburgh Pirates, but he missed his bus because he had to work late, so he couldn't try out for the team. He was always a humongous baseball fan. I think he even had like a Babe Ruth signed baseball. It's kind of like a thing out of "The Sandlot." His son played catch with it and lost it. They could never find it again; Teddy Roosevelt, he's my favorite president for sure. He was a cool dude; Adley Rutschman, he's my favorite player who is on my favorite baseball team, the Orioles. I think he is a super good player.
Biggest athletic influences: I've had tons. My coach Pepper Martin and Coach [Craig] Bodenschatz, they have both helped me a lot. Darrell Thompson, who now is in AA [with the Brewers' minor league team the Biloxi Shuckers]. He's been a huge help in making me better. I know he's not technically in the sport, but my grandfather [Jack Carothers] has literally been with me through every step of the way in my baseball career. If I had a practice he was taking me to it or if I didn't have a practice he was making me practice. I would not be the baseball player I am without that man. Also, my mom, too. Because if he couldn't do it, she was doing it as well.
Favorite teacher: Mr. [Jason] Uhry. He can make the class like super fun, but at the same time he wasn't going to let you slack off or do whatever you wanted. I always just really liked his class. He was pretty fair and very nice. He actually cared about his students and all of that stuff. I had him my sophomore and junior years for sports entertainment marketing and sports entertainment management.
Favorite athlete: Adley Rutschman
Favorite sports team: Baltimore Orioles
Favorite movie: "Remember The Titans"
Favorite TV show: “The Sopranos”
Favorite song: “Gorgeous” by Kanye West
Favorite food: Chicken wings, my go-to place is Paladins
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Lasagna. I do not like it.
Plans after high school: I'm going to go to Ferrum for baseball. I think at the moment I'll major in business and then see where it goes from there.
