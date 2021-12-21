Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' basketball player Amari Williams

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Point guard
Parents: Clyde Williams and Carisa Cain
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about basketball?: I love just the energy I get from it. Every day I step on the court it gives me a chance to be myself and show what I can truly do.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Playing on the national level with AAU, going to Indiana and playing at a Pacers facility. That was pretty awesome. The team we actually lost to ended up winning the whole thing. We lost in the playoffs, a first round-exit. The whole experience was just amazing.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: I will never forget this moment — sophomore year it was playoffs against Millbrook. I shot a corner 3 that hit nothing but the side of the backboard.
Most difficult aspect in basketball: It’s always keeping your composure, especially when adversity hits. ... Since I’m a point guard, keeping your whole team composed when you’re down and moments like that, it gets tough. [The secret is] to have little one-on-one conversations with your teammates. ‘I’m human. You’re human. We all make mistakes. Next play. Just always keep your confidence up.’
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Kobe Bryant, I feel like I could ask him some many questions about his game and his Mamba mentality and what he goes into a game thinking; My granddad [Calvin Cain] who passed away. I was so young when he passed. I’d like to converse more with him and just know more about his life; Elon Musk, I just think he’s like one of the smartest people right now. With all of the things he’s inventing, I just want to know how he came up with the idea of this big brand and expanding it.
Biggest athletic influence: Chris Paul. I just study and admire his game so much.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Joan] Rempfer. She is my English/drama teacher. She just motivates me every day and not even just for her class. She helps me get through the day with my mental state. She’s just an amazing person.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Los Angeles Lakers
Favorite movie: Any Spider-Man movie
Favorite TV show: “SpongeBob SquarePants”
Favorite song: “Many Men” by 50 Cent
Favorite food: Homemade macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I have many options. If the opportunity for basketball comes, of course I am going to take it. I’m a good actor, so I might go to acting school as well. Miss Rempfer, she brought me into it and has done so many things for me in that nature.
