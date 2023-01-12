Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys’ basketball player Kellen Tyson

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ basketball. Position: Forward
Parents: Ivy and Kenan Tyson
Hometown: Winchester
What do you love about basketball?: I definitely love the competitive aspect to it.
Most memorable moment in basketball: Winning the district championship last year. There was nothing but joy in the locker room after the game. Everybody was just happy. With all of the work that we put in from that season and seeing it pay off, it was just a joyful moment.
Most embarrassing moment in basketball: My most embarrassing moment has got to be most of my childhood losing to my older brother (Jalen).
Most difficult moment in basketball: It’s definitely conditioning by far. The only thing you can do to maintain it is to just keep doing it, really.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Definitely my grandma [Beverly Edwards]. She passed away in 2015 from ALS; LeBron James, because he’s definitely the greatest player of all time, definitely; Drake, because I just love his music and he plays basketball on the side, too. I just want to know a little bit about his success and how did he get to where he’s gotten to.
Biggest athletic influence: It’s definitely my older brother. When we were younger, it didn’t matter if it was backyard baseball, basketball or we were just playing video games. It didn’t matter. He was beating me in everything and he was letting me know it, too. Getting better to the point where I could beat him and then finally getting to experience talking that trash to him, he couldn’t say anything about it. It just made me want to be better than him in anything.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Lisa] Mongold. She’s a 12th-grade English teacher. I think it’s because of her character. She’s a very nice person. ... She’s very flexible with the students.
Favorite athlete: LeBron James
Favorite sports team: Kentucky men’s basketball
Favorite movie: “1 Mile to You”
Favorite TV show: “The Order”
Favorite song: “Jupiter’s Diary” by Rod Wave
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Peas
Plans after high school: It’s definitely finding a college that suits me academically and basketball-wise. I’d like to major in psychology or entrepreneurship. For entrepreneurship, there’s many ways that you can become successful in that type of business. For psychology, I just like helping people. I want to be a therapist, too. I like helping people and I don’t like seeing people sad. I’ll try any way to make them feel better of some sort.
