Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys' cross country runner Camden Palmer

Sherando High School 17-year-old senior
Sport: Cross country
Parents: Jeff and Alicia Palmer
Hometown: Middletown
What do you love about cross country?: I love going out there and being with the team and working really hard, seeing everyone improve the best that they can.
Most memorable moment in cross country: It would definitely be at districts this year. Even though I was very close to getting to regionals (he placed 19th in 17:19.7), I managed to crack the Top 20 and I was really proud of that.
Most embarrassing moment in cross country: It would probably be the time I fell on a trail run. It was around Sherando Park in the trails.
Most difficult aspect in cross country: It would probably be the mental struggle, coming out here and working as hard as I can. Going into a meet, trying to stick up at the top is really tough.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Usain Bolt, just because he is such a great runner; Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, I’m a big Bucks fan; Ryan Reynolds, because he is my favorite actor.
Biggest athletic influences: My other teammate Ben Freilich, even though he got injured over the summer we were working really hard with each other. And [assistant] coach [Josh] Ilnicki because he would go on all of the runs with me.
Favorite teacher: Miss [Christa] Van Olst. She is the best in going one-on-one with a student and if you have a problem she will work it through with you and just really help you out if you’re stuck on something. I had her last year in Algebra 2 and this year in AP computer science.
Favorite athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Bucks
Favorite movie: “Avengers: End Game”
Favorite TV show: “The Office”
Favorite song: “Awful Times” by Juice Wrld
Favorite food: Pepperoni pizza
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Brussels sprouts
Plans after high school: I really want to run in college. I’m really trying to get to the point where I have a chance at running at the collegiate level. I’m kind of split between [studying] two things right now either computer science or more towards becoming a teacher so I could coach my own cross country team.
