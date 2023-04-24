Athlete Spotlight: Sherando boys’ soccer player Drew Arnoldy

Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ soccer. Position: Forward
Parents: Dave and Dawn Arnoldy
Hometown: Stephens City
What do you love about soccer?: I like the pace of the game. It’s very fast and there’s a lot happening. Usually, there’s not that many breaks so you are constantly doing something. I like the competitiveness about it, too. There’s a lot of good players out there and they will make you work hard. I like the teamwork involved, too. You have got to be working well with your team. It’s just a fun sport.
Most memorable moment in soccer: It was [last week] during Senior Night. We had the seniors starting and it was cool to be a part of that. The crowd was pretty loud and there were a lot of people there. We were feeding off their energy and we kind of came out pretty fast. It was a good time and we ended up winning, too, [4-1 against Fauquier] so it was pretty fun.
Most embarrassing moment in soccer: Two years ago during the high school season, I want to say it was against Culpeper. There were like five minutes left in the game and we were down by one. My teammate set me up with a pretty good pass and I made a nice little move to get by the defender and put the ball on my left foot because I am left-footed. I go to shoot and I absolutely skied it over the net.
Most difficult moment in soccer: For me, it was going into ninth grade and trying out for the high school team. Leading up to that point, I had never played travel. I had just played in the recreational league for BRYSA. It was a pretty big step. It was definitely more competitive. There were a lot more skillful people. Some people knew a lot more about the game, but I was able to compete still. It took a little bit to adjust to. It was definitely different.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Tom Brady, I’m a pretty big football fan. He’s kind of caused a lot of pain for me because I am a Steelers fan, but I still respect the guy. He’s a great player and he’s been around for awhile, so I feel like he has some great stories to tell; Dwayne Johnson, he’s someone I really like. I think he is a funny, goofy guy. He’s super strong in build. It would be kind of cool to hear his workout stories and stuff like that. He’s in just like everything nowadays — movies, TV shows. I feel like he would be a pretty cool guy to be sitting with; Aaron Paul, he’s an actor who played Jesse in the show ‘Breaking Bad.’ I’m a pretty big “Breaking Bad” fan. In just the interviews I’ve seen of him interacting with fans, he seems like a pretty chill guy. He gets along with people pretty easily and I think he’s pretty interesting.
Biggest athletic influence: Sidney Crosby. I’m a big Pittsburgh fan in everything. I’ve watched him for years now and he has been such a great player. He’s older now, but it’s just the way he is consistent with his level of play. He’s a humble guy and always keeps his head down and works. He doesn’t complain too much and he’s just a great player.
Favorite teacher: My high school history teacher Dr. [Doreen Pauley] Ricard. I’ve had her for my ninth, 10th and 11th grade years. That’s just the way the history curriculum went. We got to know each other pretty well in those three years. She really knows a lot about history. She got me into that subject a lot and it’s probably one of my favorite subjects that I’ve taken. She also had my sister for two years, too, so she knew my family a little bit. She’s just easy to get along with.
Favorite athlete: Patrick Mahomes
Favorite sports team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite movie: “Avengers: Infinity War”
Favorite TV show: “Breaking Bad”
Favorite song: “Paradise” by Coldplay
Favorite food: I really like chicken wings. I get honey barbecue wings at Buffalo Wild Wings. Those are great.
Worst thing you’ve eaten: I despise pickles, those just right out of the jar. I hate them. I don’t know how people eat those.
Plans after high school: In the fall, I’m planning on attending JMU. I’m going to major in kinesiology and work toward becoming a physical therapist. In my ninth grade year, I ended up injuring my hip and I was going to be out for a few weeks and the doctor suggested I take physical therapy. Just going down there and working with the physical therapist got me interested in it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.