Sherando High School 18-year-old senior
Sport: Boys’ swimming. Events: 50 and 100 freestyle, relays
Parents: Indrani and Gharib Ibrahim
Hometown: Pittsburgh, moved to Stephens City in 2016
What do you love about swimming?: Honestly, it’s getting your head in the water and the serenity. Not necessarily the quiet, but with everything that’s happening you have to focus on your movements. You are in your thoughts when you are in the water. There is no outside distraction. There’s no one to talk to when you are under water.
Most memorable moment in swimming: I remember I was in third or fourth grade and it was the first time I got a first-place ribbon at a summer swim event. That was probably the most excited I’ve ever been. It was in the 50 back.
Most embarrassing moment in swimming: My parents tell me about this one, but I don’t specifically remember this one. I was younger (than third grade) and what happened was that I was not at the block. They were calling my event and I was still just sitting on my towel. I told the refs to wait for me as I walked over to my block to get ready, which is a big, big no-no.
Most difficult moment in swimming: I wasn’t able to swim during the 2020 season which for me was big because I was missing a whole year out of my four years of high school swimming.
Three people you can have dinner with, dead or alive: Gil Scott Heron, he was a civil rights poet in the 70’s and he did some covers of some Marvin Gaye songs. His poetry was very inspiring to me; Muhammad Ali, because of how he was able to overcome a lot of odds in his career and how revered he is in the boxing community today; Steve Wozniak, because of his role in Apple’s history.
Biggest athletic influence: My brother Ayman [The Winchester Star’s 2018 Boys’ Swimmer of the Year]. Honestly, It’s not even just swim. I remember seeing the amount of dedication he had. I was back in seventh or eighth grade at the time and he would be out of the house before I even woke up. He’d come home a few hours after I would get home and still do homework and get to bed early, so he could get up early the next day. It was the dedication he put into it.
Favorite teachers: Mrs. [Susan] Saylor and Mrs. [Christa] Van Olst. Dr. Saylor, she always puts up motivational videos ... and she would also talk about the lessons from them. For me that had a really big impact because she kind of helped instill into my head that it’s really the amount of work you put into something that will determine if you get good at it. Mrs. Van Olst, she is the reason I got into programming. She is also the sponsor for our coding club. To me, her being there is invaluable. Honestly without her, I never would have even touched a computer and thought, ‘Let me take up programming’ and we wouldn’t have the club that we have.
Favorite athletes: My older brothers Ayman and Ahmed. Ayman made me want to swim and Ahmed made me want to go to the gym.
Favorite sports team: Sherando Sharks
Favorite movie: “Don’t Look Up”
Favorite TV show: “Attack on Titan”
Favorite song: Right now it’s “24” by 2Pac
Favorite food: Macaroni and cheese, homemade with the bread crumbs on top
Worst thing you’ve eaten: Anything that’s really slimy.
Plans after high school: To go to a university and pursue computer science. I have no specific job path right now. I just know I want to do something that’s generally in the computer science field. What I’m doing right now is kind of pinpoint exactly what I want to do.
